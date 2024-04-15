The Texas Tradition Rodeo Makes Its Last Stop in Denton Before Heading to Austin

click to enlarge A volunteer steadies a goat before the start of an event. Charles Farmer

A volunteer cowboy observes the action. Charles Farmer

A contestant inspects the arena before the start of his event. Charles Farmer

Contestants try to wrangle a bull during the "Wild Drag" competition. Charles Farmer

A contestant in drag hits the dirt during the "Wild Drag" competition. Charles Farmer

A queen steps out to perform at the fairgrounds. Charles Farmer

Contestants push their horses to speeds of up to 30 mph in the barrel races. Charles Farmer

In flag racing, contestants grab a flag from horseback on one side of the arena and place it into a bucket of sand on the other side while trying to achieve the fastest time. Charles Farmer

The 41Texas Tradition Rodeo took place last weekend in Denton for the final time. Next year, after the better part of a decade in North Texas, the rodeo will be held in Austin.The rodeo is put on by the Texas Gay Rodeo Association and the International Gay Rodeo Association. The group, composed entirely of volunteers, puts on this rodeo as well as several others around the country, including events in Phoenix, Little Rock, Kansas City and Las Vegas.The rodeo isn’t so much about the events as it is keeping alive a longstanding tradition of LGBTQIA cowboys and Western tradition. Gay cowboys and cowgirls are nothing new, and the rodeo creates an inclusive space for those who wish to participate and those with an interest in traditional Western events.With renewed attacks on LGBT gatherings, these safe spaces are more important than ever. The IGRA, which will celebrate its 50anniversary next year, creates another safe space for LGBT individuals.