Denton Vigil for Nex Benedict Honors the Murdered Trans Teen, Native Heritage

Despite the wet, chill weather, Dentonites gathered at South Lakes Park under Pavilion 1 on Thursday evening to honor the life of Nex Benedict, a straight-A student from Owasso, Oklahoma, who enjoyed playing Minecraft and loved animals.
Benedict was a 16-year-old sophomore who identified within the Two Spirit, transgender and gender nonconforming (2STGNC) umbrella. Benedict was killed on February 8 when he was attacked and beaten by classmates in a girls bathroom at Owasso High School. In 2022, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an anti-transgender bill into law that requires students at public schools and public charter schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.
Similar to the most recent Texas Legislative session, where dozens of bills aimed at restricting the rights of LGBTQ citizens were introduced, Oklahoma lawmakers have drafted more than 50 anti-transgender bills for their current session.The official autopsy report that would determine the manner of the teen's death has yet to be released.
Local organizations OUTreach Denton and PRIDENTON stepped up to organize and host the vigil on Thursday evening. In a joint statement, the two organizations said, “As we remember Nex, we also continue to proclaim that trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive youth deserve to be accepted and embraced. All trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive people deserve affirmation, dignity, and respect. We, as organizations, call for allies of trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive people to call out transphobia and bullying when they witness it in individual relationships and in legislative actions. Protection of trans people cannot fall on the trans community alone — this is a responsibility we all must take on.”
The vigil began with a land acknowledgement from Luka with the Native American Student Association (NASA) at the University of North Texas. “Land acknowledgements do not exist in a past tense or in historical context,” he said. “Colonialism is a current and on-going process and we need to build our mindfulness of our present participation. It is also worth noting that acknowledging the land is indigenous protocol.” He added that the land on which the gathering was taking place is occupied, unseated seized territory of the Wichita and affiliated tribes of the Caddo Nation.
Pebbles and flowers were displayed on a table for vigil attendees to take home. James Jackson, board member for PRIDENTON, shared that in some traditions, rocks were available at memorials for attendees to take one and keep in their pocket. “They would carry it around for as long as necessary as a token of the person they’ve lost with the intention of leaving the stone at the gravesite the next time they would visit,” he said.
Dr. Enedelia Sauceda, a board member of PRIDEDENTON, provided a grounding moment through spoken word. “Everyone experiences grief differently,” they started. “During tonight's program, if you find yourself feeling disconnected, overwhelmed or in a storm of emotions, I encourage you to anchor yourself with a grounding moment.” She invited attendees to notice their thoughts and feelings and to honor them. “Be gentle, be tender, be loving with yourself,” she said.
Leigh with NASA shared Benedict's story and provided sweetgrass smudging, a Native American ritual for spirit purification and attracting positive energy, after the vigil for anyone who was interested. “Nex’s life is more than how he died,” he said. “In stories about Nex, his friends at the vigil said to remember him as a person who you automatically feel you’ve known for years.”
“Nex's death has affected me in every way and in every aspect of my life,” Jackson told the Observer. Jackson doesn’t like the idea of Nex becoming a symbol. “It's dehumanizing, and feels like we're erasing parts of him so he can represent one thing to make a point.
“Nex's school, state, and country failed him in every way,” Jackson said. “A part of me feels like I failed him too. This young man was so completely himself at 16 when I've only just now started to feel like I was living the same way at 33. I should've campaigned harder, pressured my representatives more, been at more protests. But that kind of thinking isn't going to help Nex and it isn't going to help me.”