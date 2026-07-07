Sports

Ronaldo’s last dance: Soccer’s superstar takes his final World Cup bow in Dallas

After a 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he will retire from the World Cup stage.
By Emma RubyJuly 7, 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup
It wasn't a good day in Arlington for one of the world's most famous men, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who says Monday's match will be his last World Cup appearance.

Mike Brooks
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Four days before his World Cup career would come to an end, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first ever knockout stage goal in the tournament. The point came from a converted penalty kick during a second half, and contributed to Croatia’s ousting from the 2026 bracket. 

It may come as a shock that the Portuguese superstar, held among soccer’s greats, had never before scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup. He’s notched six World Cups on his belt, and made it to 10 knockout games. But the goal had eluded him. 

His June 2 point, scored in front of a packed crowd in Toronto, came just in time. Days later on June 6, a late goal by Spain’s Mikel Merino ended Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign in Dallas. 

Fans at 2026 World Cup
This Portugal soccer fan probably wasn’t smiling long.

Mike Brooks

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referees at World Cup in Dallas
Even referees have to warm up for the World Cup.

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Monday’s match was a game of few chances, although the crowd in Dallas Stadium never lost their roaring energy. Throughout the game, a fervor seemed to overtake the crowd each time Ronaldo touched the ball, which wasn’t often. 

Ticket prices for the match were one of the highest in Dallas yet. Get-in prices peaked close to $3,000 a seat at the end of June, before falling to a still-whopping $1,600 the morning of the match. As of July 5, we noted that standing-room only tickets were selling for over $1,000. 

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Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo warms up before what would be the last World Cup match of his international career.

Mike Brooks

Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup
Ronaldo has been the captain of Portugal’s national soccer team for nearly 18 years.

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But for the Ronaldo superfans, that price was well worth it. 

“I can’t watch football sitting down anyways,” said one fan wearing a Portugal kit whilst white knuckling the railing of the stadium’s standing zone. 

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Spain’s single goal was scored during stoppage time, leading to the tournament’s latest last-minute win. Fresh off the 1-0 loss, Ronaldo confirmed to reporters that this years’ World Cup tournament was his last. Twenty years come to a close. 

“I’m sad to leave the World Cup this way,” Ronaldo told reporters after the match. “I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience.” 

He added that “there’s time to think” about what the rest of his career will look like moving forward. 

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Although Monday’s match closed the curtain on one star’s journey, Spain’s win ensured that a member of soccer’s new generation will have at least one more game on the World Cup stage. At only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is regarded as one of the greatest players in the world, and in his first World Cup tournament, has already notched a goal and a “Man of the Match” title. 

Yamal had a few chances at the goal in the game’s first half, but ultimately struggled to take off against Portugal’s defense. 

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After the game clock hit zero on Monday, Yamal approached an emotional Ronaldo for an embrace. For one, the hunt for the World Cup trophy has ended. For the other, hope remains alive. 

Spain now progresses to a quarter-final match against Belgium, where the winner will go on to the final four.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup in 2026
Although he’s netted three goals in the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo didn’t get many decent scoring chances on Monday in Arlington.

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Cristiano Ronaldo at world cup
We all have those kinds of days.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal
At 18 years old, Spain’s Lamine Yamal is the same age as Ronaldo’s tenure as a soccer superstar.

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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) saves
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (No. 23) kept his team in the match, earning yet another clean sheet.

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Cristiano Ronaldo at World Cup Dallas
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 international goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, the all-time world record in men’s international soccer.

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Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University’s student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke’s 2022 Final Four loss.

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