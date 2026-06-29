Human rights scores of each nation playing in Dallas during the World Cup group stage

Petar Musa has been FC Dallas' best player for two years. Here, he takes the field for Croatia.

In just two weeks, North Texas hosted visitors from three continents for World Cup group-stage matches.

Only four North American cities — Dallas among them — hosted five group stage matches in the opening round of the world’s biggest sporting event. During group-stage play, fans and athletes from eight countries made their way to North Texas to get in on the action. And with the most (nine) matches scheduled of any host city overall, Dallas-Fort Worth is primed to receive even more international visitors.

Human rights have been a concern throughout the tournament. The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a travel advisory for international visitors, citing concerns of “violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement” and travel restrictions. Prospective visitors from Jordan, one of the eight countries playing in the group stage in Dallas, had their visas rejected at a rate of 57% through September of 2025, as reported by the BBC. A Somali FIFA referee was also sent home after federal officials said he had suspected ties to terror organizations and submitted incorrect paperwork.

On its website, Human Rights First has warned that the “tournament risks being defined by exclusion and fear.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“The 2026 World Cup risks becoming a sportswashing bonanza for the Trump administration and a platform for abusive policies targeting immigrants and visitors, showcasing racism, exclusion, fear, and discrimination,” the group’s website reads.

Another human rights watchdog, Freedom House, has warned that international communities in the U.S. live under a “continued and documented threat.” Formed in 1941 as part of an effort to bring American awareness to the threat of Nazism during a strongly isolationist era, Freedom House tracks and documents human rights issues worldwide.

Human rights scores

In addition to specialized studies and policy recommendations, one of Freedom House’s most prolific instruments for documenting human rights conditions is its annual Freedom in the World report. Countries are largely scored on a scale of 0 to 100, although Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine received a -1 in 2026. Results are evaluated by combining scores for political rights and civil liberties. Election freedom, government function, influence of non-elected forces, religious liberty, freedom of speech, legal systems and property ownership are among the factors considered in evaluating scores.

advertisement advertisement

The U.S. received a “free” score of 81 in 2026, marking a three-point decline from the prior year. In the annual report, Freedom House cited “political polarization, the growing role of money in politics, and discrimination” as threatening human rights in the country.” Trump’s attacks on the media and universities were also referenced.

Of the eight countries that have played matches in North Texas, Sweden ranked highest with a score of 99, while monarchical Jordan was listed as partly free with a score of 34.

1. Sweden | Freedom in the World 2026: 99, “free” | Political rights: 40/40 | Civil liberties: 59/60

Sweden maintained its score and won high praise from Freedom House in 2026, ranking only behind its neighbor, Finland, which received a perfect 100. In 2025, the county also received a score of 99. The Swedish Football Association’s decision to make its Northern European players live and practice outdoors in Frisco appears not to have been included in the score.

advertisement

The country’s free elections and multiparty democracy, along with legally guaranteed civil liberties, have been noted by Freedom House. However, the organization has warned that violent crime and hate crimes are on the rise in Sweden.

2. Netherlands | Freedom in the World 2026: 97, “free” | Political rights: 39/40 | Civil liberties: 58/60

While Freedom House has issued a score for the Netherlands, it has yet to release its official report for the country. Political freedom and protected civil liberties have been cited by Freedom House in the past as factors driving the country’s high score, although attacks and discrimination toward muslims and immigrants are a concern.

3. Japan | Freedom in the World 2026: 96, “free” | Political rights: 40/40 | Civil liberties: 56/60

advertisement advertisement

As with the Netherlands, Freedom House has also not yet released its 2026 report for Japan. Despite a perfect political freedom score, governmental corruption and discrimination based on gender and ethnicity are issues noted by Freedom House.

4. Austria | Freedom in the World 2026: 94, “free” | Political rights: 38/40 | Civil liberties: 56/60

The Alpine country is described by Freedom House as having a “democratic system of government that guarantees political rights and civil liberties.” Points were deducted in categories including political pluralism, the rule of law and individual rights.

As with neighboring Hungary, the rise of populist, right-wing nationalism is a concern in Austria. Freedom House observers find the rise of the Freedom Party of Austria especially worrisome, with the party described as xenophobic in the 2026 report.

advertisement

5. United Kingdom | Freedom in the World 2026: 92, “free” | Political rights: 39/40 | Civil liberties: 53/60

In the Freedom in the World report, England was not considered separately from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. It is listed in the report as a “stable democracy that regularly holds free elections and hosts a vibrant media sector.”

Points were deducted from the U.K’s score for growing restrictions on assembly and speech, corruption, economic exploitation and illegal violence. With the right-wing, Eurosceptic Reform UK Party on the rise, Freedom House has warned about an uptick in “Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-immigrant sentiment.”

6. Argentina | Freedom in the World 2026: 85, “free” | Political rights: 35/40 | Civil liberties: 50/60

advertisement advertisement

According to Freedom House, Lionel Messi’s home country is challenged by “economic instability, institutional weakness, corruption, and drug-related violence.” It does, however, have a competitive democracy, a healthy media industry and a high tolerance for public debate. Furthermore, the country has made economic gains under Trump ally Javier Milei, with support from a $20 billion investment from the U.S. government.

7. Croatia | Freedom in the World 2026: 82, “free” | Political rights: 34/40 | Civil liberties score: 48/60

Three decades after the breakup of Yugoslavia, democracy has made strides in Croatia, according to Freedom House. However, the Roma people, LGBTQ individuals and Serbs face marginalization in the Adriatic country. It’s worth noting that Croatia is tied with the United States with an 82 score.