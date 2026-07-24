White Rock Boathouse operator in breach of agreement, city says

The facilities at White Rock Lake are the center of a long-standing dispute and ongoing legal issues.

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The city of Dallas is taking aim at the operator of White Rock Lake Park’s most contested property.

Dallas Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins sent a memo to council members Thursday stating that the city has sent a breach-of-contract notice to White Rock Boathouse, Inc. The organization manages White Rock Boathouse, the Filter Building and another, smaller facility, the T&P Boathouse.

In a copy obtained by the Observer, Jenkins cited WRBI’s code of conduct as the reason for the notice. The letter was originally sent to the operator on July 8, and represents the latest in a long-running dispute over the management of the property.

“The code of conduct could not be approved in its current form because the membership and access provisions are inconsistent with the purpose of the development agreement,” the memo from Jenkins reads, “which requires the premises to be maintained for the use and enjoyment of all segments of the Dallas community and to be available for the benefit of the citizens of Dallas.”

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Specifically, the memo cites a section of the organization’s code of conduct that prohibits rowers affiliated with other clubs from using the facility.

White Rock Boathouse has been the center of a longstanding dispute over management of the facilities at White Rock Lake. Critics claim that the operator has effectively operated public property as a private club without transparency, while the operator has publicly colored the attacks as a “takeover” attempt by disgruntled rowers affiliated with a competing team, Dallas United Crew. The latter operates out of a temporary structure on the other side of the lake.

White Rock Rowing and WRBI, operating collectively, signed two contracts with the city in 2006. One grants the organization operating rights at the boathouse and the Filter Building, which now serves as an event venue (WRBI collects 90% of revenue from building rentals). That contract can be automatically renewed, while the other — which requires approval from the park director — allows WRBI to use T&P Boathouse to store launch boats. A supplemental agreement was approved in 2022, adding performance metrics for community engagement and scholarship funding.

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Issues with the renewal of the contracts have led WRBI to file a lawsuit against the city. The case is proceeding in a Dallas County district court, according to court records.

In a text, Sue Ellen Chambers, White Rock Boathouse, Inc. president, said the lawsuit and the notice are connected.

“Our code of conduct is consistent with the standard codes of conduct found at many rowing clubs across the country,” Chambers said. “Our attorneys are preparing a formal response to the Park’s notice of default and we are confident that the court will find the City’s position baseless, as it’s done so far in the pending lawsuit.”

Concerns over accessibility and oversight have led to the creation of an advocacy group, White Rock Accountability, earlier this year. The group’s website includes photos of reported emails appearing to show a resident being denied access to the boathouse on account of their affiliation with “other rowing clubs in the Dallas area” in accordance with the organization’s code of conduct.

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“We’re asking the city to examine this and to enforce the contract and look at access,” Paula Miltenberger, one of the group’s organizers and an immediate past president of Dallas United Crew, said.

In an interview, Chambers reiterated that the ongoing issues are largely tied to real estate.

“It’s to get the asset, it’s to get the boathouse,” Chambers said. “I mean, it’s just it’s that simple.”

The dispute has notably led to the resignation of Maria Hasbany, who represented the White Rock Lake area on the park board until a public falling-out with District 9 council member Paula Blackmon in 2025.

According to the memo, White Rock Boathouse, Inc. has 30 days to remedy the breach of contract. If not, the organization’s contract with the city allows the park department to default the agreement with WRBI.