Best Bites, Brews, Cakes and Taps for Sept. 1 – 4

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about for the next week.
For this long Labor Day weekend, most of us will likely be soaking in these cooler temperatures just happy the excessive heat has finally ended. But get off the couch, there's plenty to do around Dallas this weekend.
Toast to Hispanic Heritage Month
Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 Ervay St. (The Cedars)
All September
This Friday, Four Corners will kick off a month-long Hispanic Heritage Month celebration by hosting Viernesito Night Market from 7 to 10:30 p.m., a monthly curated local market with food, cool doo-dads and a DJ. Then, head back Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. for the Dated, Faded, Worn Swap Meet with vintage apparel from the best decades ('80s and '90s). Four Corners is a big champion of Latinx culture and local businesses. If you've never been to the loteria game nights each Thursday, definitely check it out.
Thursdays on Tap
Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field St.
6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1
Every Thursday the Perot Museum invites curious-minded folks over for live music, food trucks, access to the museum and, mainly, local craft beer. Community Beer Co. is on tap this week. The food lineup includes The Butcher's Son, Sushi Dojo, Easy Slider and Smokey Ray's BBQ, and Justin Tipton is the musical guest. You can park in the Main Museum Parking Lot under Woodall Rogers Freeway ($10). Tickets for Thursdays on Tap are $25 each.
Emporium Pies Turns 10
Emporium Pies, 314 N. Bishop Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 1
After a decade of pie pushing, Emporium is ready to celebrate (well ... kind of). They've created a commemorative S'morgasbord pie made with brownie, a Graham cracker crust, marshmallow meringue and sprinkles. No, they're not handing out slices for free — it's not that kind of a party. But you can buy it throughout September. As part of the celebration, if you buy a gift card with a minimum $10 balance, you can get a second gift card for 10% off. Yeah, that's in a press release: you'll save $1 if you spend $20. Call us fat and bitter, but with all the pie we've eaten for the past 10 years, feels like not much of a party.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Birthday Giveaway
Multiple Locations
Thursday, Sept. 1
Sometimes segues just fall right into place, and by place, we mean our mouths. In celebration of its 25 years in the bundt game, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away a slice of Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 guests at each of its stores on Thursday, Sept. 1. No purchase necessary. That's a party.
Fair Fare on the Square
Downtown Garland
Sept. 1 – 30
Fair Fare on the Square returns to downtown Garland for the third year. This event was born when the State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic. But, now it's like a warm-up event to the actual fair. Different restaurants around the square create their own fair-inspired foods, like Churroland's red velvet churro bites with cream cheese ($8). It kicks off on Sept. 1 and runs the entire month. Here's a full list of restaurants and their fair-inspired items.
Mid-Autumn Festival
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
Friday – Sunday, Sept. 2 – 4
This weekend Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie is hosting its 15th annual Mid-Autumn Festival. This event is often called "Moon" or "Mooncake" Festival and is an Asian holiday that takes place on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month when the moon is at its brightest and fullest. There will be a lot of activities and performances all weekend. Plus, we've opined about the culinary finds here a few times.
Melty, Warm Cinnamon Cruffins
Bisous Bisous Patisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., No. 150
Anytime
The kids are back in school and they deserve some treats this weekend. Actually, kids are overrated — you alone deserve warm freezer-to-oven cinnamon cruffins from Bisous Bisous Patisserie for just $16 for six. You adulted for a whole week and you deserve this. Pick up a pack at Bisous Bisous on your way home.
Labor Day Luau
3 Nations Brewing, 1033 E. Vandergriff Drive, Carrollton
Friday – Monday, Sept. 2 – 4
3 Nations Brewing is engaging in all manner of hoopla this weekend. They're calling it a luau, but they'll have some special beer tappings, beer-ritas, beer pong tournaments and live music.
Punktoberfest at Lakewood
Lakewood Brewing, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
This Saturday, Lakewood Brewing is celebrating all things punkel-spiced. For $25 per person, you'll get a punkel stein, two beers and a Bavarian pretzel, which are reportedly "AMAZING." New releases will include Reinhardt German Pils, Pivo Golems Czech Dark Lager and Joey's Oktoberfest. The Bavarian Brothers will provide polka tunes from 4 to 6 p.m. And the kitchen will be pushing out some bratwurst and other German delicacies.
DFW Restaurant Week Wraps Up
This is the last weekend to take advantage of prix fixe menus at restaurants around North Texas for DFW Restaurant Week (month). We've yet to come across a Restaurant Week meal we don't like. The last day is Sept. 4.