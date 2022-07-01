DFW Restaurant Week is Back for 25th Year with Brunch and VIP Experience

DFW Restaurant Week runs a full month, officially Aug. 8 through the 14, but many restaurants extend the offers through Sept. 4 and, oh yeah, there's a preview weekend Aug. 4-7. When it comes to good food and raising money for charity, accurate timeframes and word choice are just quibbles.
DFW Restaurant Week, which launches July 11, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a few new bells and whistles. At its core, it's a great way to explore some of the best dining options around North Texas that perhaps you were hesitant to try because of the expense.
For this event, restaurants offer a pre-fixe meal at a set price, with 20% of every meal going to either the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) or the Lena Pope Foundation in Tarrant County, which is a nonprofit that focuses on improving child well-being through early intervention services. In 25 years, $11 million has been raised for the NTFB alone.
There are five options for this year's week-month. There's a new Signature Experience Dinner, which is $100 and includes a VIP experience with a cocktail, chef's table and extra fluff. Another new option is a weekend brunch for $29. As always, dinner is a three-course meal for $39 or $49 at higher-end places. Lunch is $24 for a two-course meal. Many restaurants will offer these to go.
Reservations open July 11 through Open Table but be sure to mention DFW Restaurant Week when you go so you'll get that specific menu and ensure the charities receive their donation. Check the DFW Restaurant Week website for a specific link for reservations via OpenTable, or directly with restaurants.