Top Chef Reunion: Chefs Tiffany Derry and Carla Hall Host Dinner at Roots

Chef Tiffany Derry is welcoming another celebrity chef for a one-of-a-kind dinner at Roots Southern Table this Saturday, Oct. 8. An Evening with Carla Hall is a six-course meal paired with cocktails and wine.
Derry and Nashville-native Hall share a similar trajectory in their career paths. Both are known for their Southern-inspired dishes and both were contestants and fan favorites on Top Chef; they appeared on Season 8, "All-Stars" (Hall won fan favorite that season). They were roomies while filming that season.
Interestingly, Hall wooed the judges with her crawfish gumbo on an episode of Top Chef, a dish for which Derry is also well known. We've called it the best in North Texas.
Hall recently made a stop at UT Arlington's Maverick Speaker Series and apparently stayed in town to spend some time with Derry at Roots Southern Table.
The six-course meal will start with Southern Picnic Nosh and Carla's biscuits. The second course will be charred cabbage followed by grilled redfish, then turkey wing and dumplings. The fifth course will be Rosewood wagyu steak, and the final will be Punch Bowl Cake. Each course is paired with a beverage.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and is $325 per person. Reservations are open.