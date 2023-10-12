Cris and John Offers a Fun Fair Food Menu Through October

It’s no secret that the State Fair of Texas and its patrons love fried foods. Each year there seems to be an ever-growing arms race toward that end with seemingly nothing out of bounds: If someone can drop something into a deep fryer's basket, they’ll do it. This year’s winner for “Best Taste – Savory” was deep fried pho, which some thought was awfully similar to the phorrito, one of Cris and John’s signature dishes served at their Vietnamese/Mexican street food fusion restaurant. There was a bit of a brouhaha over this, articles appearing in D Magazine, The Dallas Morning News and social media, because everyone needs a hobby.
In the end, everyone seemed to move on with no ill will against any of the parties involved. This is fried food, after all, not something important like the propriety of adding beans to chili. Let’s keep our priorities straight.
In the meantime, Cris and John seem to have let this controversy spur their creativity. They've come up with a special fair foods menu for the month of October, offering four different fair-inspired dishes that are all fried in some manner: sugared birria bao buns, bo kho tacos, carne asada bao buns and a chicken mole ramen burrito. We’re sure all of this is being done in the spirit of culinary creativity and advancement and was in no way a subtle response to the fried pho rhubarb.
It was worth the wait, however: The dishes were all unique and a bit different (in a good way), though some succeeded more than others.
Oh, we had leftovers. It was a lot of food, but we had to try all four before they leave the menu on Oct. 31, and we suggest you make the effort to get there before the end of the month. We should count ourselves lucky to be living in the days of both the deep fried pho and the phorrito; nobody likes a monopoly, deep-fried or otherwise.
Note: The restaurant will be closed Oct. 17–18) for maintenance.
5555 Preston Oaks Road, No. 5. Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.; closed Saturday and Monday.