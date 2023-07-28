Houston Chef Creates Doritos' New Solid Black Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Chip

Doritos' SOLID BLACK campaign highlights Black Changemakers who have had a meaningful effect on their communities. It's through this program that the new Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño flavor was created.
The new Doritos flavor was inspired by the sweet and sour flavors that chef Chris Williams of the award-winning Lucille's in Houston finds in his own community. It starts off with a jalapeño kick and finishes with a tangy pineapple flavor.
Williams is a renowned chef who also runs a nonprofit organization called Lucille’s 1913 as an homage to his great-grandmother Lucille B. Smith.
Lucille’s 1913 is a collective that provides more than 600 meals a day to underserved communities in Houston. The program is self-funded by Williams and the restaurant.
“It is such an honor that Doritos has recognized the impact Lucille's 1913 has had on the Houston community,” Williams said. “I know that my great-grandmother, who was both a trailblazer and change-maker herself, would be proud to see our impact being acknowledged through the Doritos SOLID BLACK program.”
To honor Williams' work, Frito-Lay donated $50,000 to Williams and his organization to fight food insecurity in his community.
“With this donation, Doritos SOLID BLACK and Frito-Lay will help Lucille’s 1913 community farming program that works to combat food insecurity and bring more nutritional and fresh foods to underserved populations,” Williams said.
Along with the flavor, another distinguishing feature of the new Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño product is the one-of-a-kind packaging. It was designed by Mz. Icar, an anonymous art collective composed of Black women who explore the histories and future of women and people of color through street art and fine art.
For the new Doritos flavor, Mz. Icar centered their work on the concept of thriving, prospering and flourishing. This is the second year the group has had the opportunity to share a message through the brand’s SOLID BLACK packaging.
Doritos continues its ongoing commitment to celebrating Changemakers and using its platform to spotlight Black creators. In partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation, Doritos announced the 2023 class of Black Changemakers. These 16 nonprofit leaders each received a $50,000 grant, specialized training and one-on-one fundraising coaching as part of the Black Changemakers program.
As of July 24, the Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño is available for a limited time at stores nationwide and online at Snacks.com.