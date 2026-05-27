National barbecue ranking puts Arizona on top, barely remembers North Texas exists

“Locals who know their ‘cue” was the fuel behind Yelp’s latest list of the Top 100 BBQ restaurants in the U.S. After wiping the Diet Coke off our screen, we want to point you in the direction of an actual local list that makes sense.

Alas, Yelp’s Elite Squad scoured the country to find 100 must-try barbecue joints across the U.S. They claim these spots deliver everything from classic slow-cooked meats to creative regional twists.

The qualifications

The methodology behind the list was backed by Yelp Elites, who are diners active in the Yelp community and role models on and off the site, according to Yelp.

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“Elite-worthiness is based on a number of things, including well-written reviews, high-quality photos, a detailed personal profile, and a history of playing well with others, “ reads the Elite Squad page on the website.

If you’re a member of this elite community, you’re given a special badge on your Yelp profile, and your reviews help make lists like this one.

Yelp identified businesses in the barbecue category, then ranked those spots based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members. Businesses chosen had to be marked open on Yelp and had a passing health score as of April 29, 2026.

The verdict

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Thirteen barbecue spots in Texas made the list, with two in North Texas: Tender Smokehouse in Celina and Goldee’s. The list would have zero legitimacy if Goldee’s weren’t on it. The Fort Worth smokehouse was Texas Monthly’s No. 1 spot in the 2021 quadrennial ranking.

“In Fort Worth, Goldee’s draws crowds with its sought-after brisket—premium Black Angus smoked over local post oak and served melt-in-your-mouth tender. Open just a few days a week, this buzzy spot pairs its standout meats with homemade bread, signature sauces, and fresh sides, making the long wait feel like part of the tradition.”

Tender Smokehouse opened in Celina in 2017, and it has four more locations in North Texas: Frisco, Aubrey, Little Elm and Whitesboro. Last year, it made Yelp’s same list of the Top 100 BBQ restaurants in the US, but it came in at No. 16. This year, it was No. 67.

“Step up to the chalkboard menu and pick from quarter-pound servings of brisket, pulled pork, and jalapeño-cheddar sausage, or load it all into a sandwich or stuffed potato for extra comfort. Friendly touches, like surprise samples from owner Dante Ramirez, make every visit feel like a neighborly treat, and the buttery Texas toast and house pickles keep folks coming back for more.”

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The Lone Star State

This is how barbecue spots across Texas, ranked:

No. 6: Franklin BBQ in Austin, TX

No. 9: Corkscrew BBQ in Springs, TX

No. 20: Goldee’s in Fort Worth, TX

No. 21: Interstellar BBQ in Austin

No. 38: 2M Smokehouse BBQ in San Antonio, TX

No. 49: Killen’s BBQ in Pearland, TX

No. 51: Pinkerton’s Barbecue in Houston

No. 52: KG BBQ in Austin, TX

No. 57: Curry Boys BBQ in San Antonio, TX

No. 62: Brisket & Rice in Houston, TX

No. 64: La Barbecue in Austin, TX

No. 67 Tender Smokehouse in Celina, TX

No. 68: Truth BBQ in Houston, TX

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What is so shocking about this list is not the lack of spots from North Texas, but the number of spots that do “Texas-style barbecue” outside of Texas, and are ranked higher than spots actually in the state.

In the top 10 alone, four places do Texas-style barbecue:

No. 1: Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix, AZ (central Texas-style)

No. 2: Han No Daidokoro in Honolulu, HI

No. 3: Mazra in San Bruno, CA

No. 4: Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, SC (central Texas style)

No. 5: San Ho Won in San Francisco, CA

No. 6: Franklin Barbecue in Austin, TX

No. 7: Mad Jack’s Mountaintop Barbecue in Cloudcroft, NM (Texas tradition)

No. 8: Caldwell County BBQ in Gilbert, AZ (Texas and Arizona barbecue)

No. 9: Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, TX

No. 10: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, MO

Joe’s in Kansas City at No. 10 and no mention of Cattleack? I just can’t …