Lexy's is a Social Media-Influenced Restaurant, but What Does it Taste Like?

Lexy’s
is a glamorous new restaurant in Trinity Groves brought to us by the owner of the nearby Beto and Sons, Julian Rodarte, and his wife, Alexa, who is the director of marketing for the Trinity Groves entertainment complex.
click to enlarge
Lexy's in on the west end of the Trinity Groves complex. Look for the neon pink.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Like many other spaces in our lives now, Lexy's was created with our Instagram feeds in mind. This glamour-shot-ready style of restaurants is trending. In a previous article, "Move Over Food
," Desiree Gutierrez wrote, “The days of luring customers with interiors drowning in heavy tapestry, somber woods and bland upholstery are long gone. Many prefer a well-thought-out concept that creates not just a memorable culinary experience but a picturesque one.”
At Lexy's the walls are clean and light-hued, making for ideal backdrops for selfies and videos. The lighting is bright but a touch soft — not harsh. The entry is a floral walkway that leads to a Moet vending machine that sells small bottles of Champagne for $25. Many stop to take selfies here, dancing for a loop.
click to enlarge
Deep, pink, plush booths with simple backgrounds at Lexy's are photo-ready.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We went back to Lexy's to answer an important question for the hungry: What does it taste like?
Dining at Lexy’s definitely makes you feel pretty. The space is uncluttered and covered in pastels (blue and pink, mostly) with floral and feather accents. But despite being picture-ready, it’s not fussy. While it has an energy, it’s not the Red Bull kind at, say, the Nick Cannon-graced Sugar Factory
, or even Campo Verde in Pantego, where so much is going on you need a hot shower and a bourbon after.
Perched at the U-shaped white marble bar, you'll find an entertaining and actually relaxing experience. There are plenty of selfies and videos being taken at times, but it's not imposing. A mix of pop hits plays overhead, audible but not loud.
We sat at the bar during both our visits. The bartenders push both drinks and food out quickly. It's fun to watch sparkler-topped desserts pass through the dining room; Lexy's is definitely a new celebration destination.
click to enlarge
The banana, pineapple and rum Pura Vida.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We started with a Pura Vida cocktail ($14) with banana-infused rum, dark rum, creme coconut and pineapple served with pebbled ice. This is a dandy tropical drink. Too good, perhaps. This is how social media feeds easily go off the rails. Alas, we had just one.
click to enlarge
A hollow chocolate heart is served with a wooden hammer to crack it apart.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
My dining partner suggested we order dessert first, explaining that you're able to enjoy it more because you're not stuffed. This approach matches the vibe here: Lexy's is a dessert-first place. We set our phones to video mode to capture the cracking of the giant hollow chocolate heart. Five chocolate-covered strawberries were waiting inside, but this feels like prime real estate for an engagement ring. #SheSaidYes
Our post-dessert appetizer was a simple shrimp cocktail that was good. The shrimp were light and tender and served in a showy bowl with some dry ice hidden at the bottom. Definitely Instagramable. Use the loop filter to catch the swirling dry-ice fog.
While Lexy's is dainty, the menu is not. The restaurant describes the fare as "Local New American": there's a half-roasted chicken, pastas, a bone-in pork chop and steaks (the filet mignon is $35 for 8 ounces and the Tomahawk for two is $89 for 32 ounces). Salmon, red snapper and seared tuna are also options. These can all be paired with sides that are sold separately and run from $6 for fries to $10 for Lexy's fried rice.
click to enlarge
A grilled cheese with lobster
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We went with a lobster grilled cheese sandwich ($25) that was rich and indulgent. Large chunks of lobster (tails and claws) are in every bite and encased in thick, buttery Texas toast. The fontina cheese pulled it all together but was only a background player here. As it should be. The amount of lobster was impressive.
click to enlarge
Pea shoots and potatoes Lexy were enjoyable sides.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
For sides, we ordered sauteed pea shoots ($8) that were prepared rather simply with a pinch of salt and a touch of oil. The potatoes Lexy ($8) are layers of paper-thin potatoes with an almost pastry-like flakiness. They're served with a line of sour cream, a touch of salt and green onions for a pop of color. Simple but very nice. There's an option to have these potatoes topped with golden Kaluga caviar for an additional $12, but we passed.
click to enlarge
The Moet vending machine at Lexy's
Lauren Drewes Daniels
While at first we giggled and rolled our eyes at the Moet vending machine, by the end of dinner we found ourselves in front of it, taking selfies. Portrait mode was on, however, and the camera was out of focus, so nothing was postable. #TotalBummer. Since we didn't post it, did it really even happen? Who knows?
Lexy's, 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 114 (west end of Trinity Groves). 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.