Sugar Factory Dallas Opens with Nick Cannon Fanfare, Fizzy Booze, Burgers and More

November 10, 2021 4:00AM

Nick Cannon poses with the splashy concoctions at Sugar Factory last Friday.
Nick Cannon poses with the splashy concoctions at Sugar Factory last Friday. Courtesy of Sugar Factory
Sugar Factory opened in Uptown this past Friday with a kaleidoscope of theatrics in a made-for-Instagram space serving over-the-top food and drinks.

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a candy store, bar and restaurant with a DJ stage in the middle. There are more than a dozen locations around the world including Atlanta, Paris, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

TVs inside the restaurant show a running loop of celebrities who have dined at Sugar Factory; some posed, some seemingly surprised to have their picture taken while they were perhaps grabbing some candy for their kids. Reality TV celebrity Scott Disick — who holds a title role on the loop — might best demonstrate the energy here: ready to show up and party but not really sure why that matters.

After valeting in the garage ($7), customers walk along the sidewalk to see a posh bar behind the floor-to-ceiling windows and flanked by an elegant lounge area in front of a fireplace. The hostess stand is in the center of the space with the bar to the left, the candy store straight ahead and the dining room to the right.
Candy store inside Sugar Factory
Candy store inside Sugar Factory
Lauren Drewes Daniels
On Friday, photographers clamored around the hostess stand near the front doors waiting for the arrival of comedian Nick Cannon. One hour after his scheduled red carpet arrival time, Cannon showed up and spent a few minutes taking pictures with fans before hopping onto the DJ stage to help rev the crowd. He threw out some happy birthday wishes to a few guests, which provides a nice segue to the point of Sugar Factory: This a fun place to go for a special occasion, more specifically for someone who likes a bit of glitz and glam.

Sugar Factory is, in fact, a “family-friendly” spot. It’s a healthy mix of over-the-top bubbling boozy drinks with colossal burgers and ginormous milkshakes. There are cute kids dancing in front of the DJ stage alongside groups of adults enjoying a night out, some dressed to the nines, some more casually.
The Flamin' Hot Cheetos burger comes with a block of Cheetos-crusted Monterrey Jack cheese.
The Flamin' Hot Cheetos burger comes with a block of Cheetos-crusted Monterrey Jack cheese.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

There are 49 cocktails on the drink menu, many served in goblets with several straws ($39) and celebrity notes. Case in point, the Classic Watermelon Pina Colada is made with SelvaRey white rum, coconut rum, fresh pineapple, coconut and watermelon topped with a mountain of tropical gummy flamingos and flip flops, and, according to the menu, “Designed and tasted by Bruno Mars!” There are other drinks by PitBull, Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson and Kendall Jenner.
Our reconnaissance team says it's damn near impossible to eat or lick the sprinkles off the side of that mug, not that that should deter you from trying.
Our reconnaissance team says it's damn near impossible to eat or lick the sprinkles off the side of that mug, not that that should deter you from trying.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We tried some burgers, one with a block of Cheetos-crusted Monterrey Jack cheese, and they were actually really good. As was a Giggles Snickers Milkshake ($19), which was filled with a cookies and cream shake blended with toasted peanuts. It's enough for two (or seven) people. There are about a dozen different milkshakes to choose from. Any of these, or a goblet of boozy gummy bears, might be worth the trip alone.
The World Famous King Kong Sundae
The World Famous King Kong Sundae
Sugar Factory
The World Famous King Kong Sundae is $99 and serves 12 people. It has 24 scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, bananas, marshmallows, chocolate chip cookies, a doughnut, a red velvet cupcake and about seven other things.

Despite a packed house, the DJ set and Cannon's paparazzi like-visit, the service at Sugar Factory Friday night was good. We'd like to go back to watch the milkshakes being made. It's amazing how quickly they were pushing those and mountains of burgers out of the kitchen; must be an orchestra of chaos back there. But, it works. 

This Friday night DJ Pauly D of Jersey Shore will be on hand to get the party going. His slated red carpet time is 8 p.m. with a DJ set to follow at 9 p.m. Check their website for reservations.

Sugar Factory, 1900 Cedar Springs Road, 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

This Week's Issue

