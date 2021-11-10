Sugar Factory Dallas Opens with Nick Cannon Fanfare, Fizzy Booze, Burgers and More

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a candy store, bar and restaurant with a DJ stage in the middle. There are more than a dozen locations around the world including Atlanta, Paris, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
TVs inside the restaurant show a running loop of celebrities who have dined at Sugar Factory; some posed, some seemingly surprised to have their picture taken while they were perhaps grabbing some candy for their kids. Reality TV celebrity Scott Disick — who holds a title role on the loop — might best demonstrate the energy here: ready to show up and party but not really sure why that matters.
After valeting in the garage ($7), customers walk along the sidewalk to see a posh bar behind the floor-to-ceiling windows and flanked by an elegant lounge area in front of a fireplace. The hostess stand is in the center of the space with the bar to the left, the candy store straight ahead and the dining room to the right.
Sugar Factory is, in fact, a “family-friendly” spot. It’s a healthy mix of over-the-top bubbling boozy drinks with colossal burgers and ginormous milkshakes. There are cute kids dancing in front of the DJ stage alongside groups of adults enjoying a night out, some dressed to the nines, some more casually.
There are 49 cocktails on the drink menu, many served in goblets with several straws ($39) and celebrity notes. Case in point, the Classic Watermelon Pina Colada is made with SelvaRey white rum, coconut rum, fresh pineapple, coconut and watermelon topped with a mountain of tropical gummy flamingos and flip flops, and, according to the menu, “Designed and tasted by Bruno Mars!” There are other drinks by PitBull, Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson and Kendall Jenner.
Despite a packed house, the DJ set and Cannon's paparazzi like-visit, the service at Sugar Factory Friday night was good. We'd like to go back to watch the milkshakes being made. It's amazing how quickly they were pushing those and mountains of burgers out of the kitchen; must be an orchestra of chaos back there. But, it works.
This Friday night DJ Pauly D of Jersey Shore will be on hand to get the party going. His slated red carpet time is 8 p.m. with a DJ set to follow at 9 p.m. Check their website for reservations.
Sugar Factory, 1900 Cedar Springs Road, 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.