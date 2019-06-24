 


4
Beef dry pot at Hunan Bistro in PlanoEXPAND
Beef dry pot at Hunan Bistro in Plano
Alison McLean

Join Our Food Critic on Reddit This Thursday for a Dallas Dining AMA

Brian Reinhart | June 24, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Last December, we took to Reddit's /r/dallas subreddit to answer reader questions about our Top 100 Dallas Restaurants list. The trolls didn't come out and we had a great time, so we're coming back for more.

This Thursday night, join me over on /r/dallas for another casual AMA, short for "Ask Me Anything," one of Reddit's trademark Q&A discussions. I'll be chatting about summer restaurant openings and closings, changes to the Top 100 list and, well, whatever you want to talk about. Who has the best classic margaritas? Where can you get the best phorrito? Why do we hate your favorite restaurant? How will we be able to replace departing food editor Beth Rankin? If you ask it, I'll answer it. That's where AMA's got their name.

The party will start around 6 p.m. when I get home from work and pop a cold beer and will last until my beer fridge starts running low. Time to grab a couple of extra six-packs.

Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

