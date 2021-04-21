Kessler Baking Studio Seduces with Spicy Chocolate Biscotti; Plus Saturday Coffee Pop-Up

I never drove out of my way for biscotti either. But now, I'm plotting.

If you’re one who is, at least on occasion, motivated by food but hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, we’ve got some potential gaming-changing news. The James Beard semifinalist baker Clyde Greenhouse of Kessler Baking Studio is offering a sweet incentive.

Greenhouse started baking more than 20 years ago and in 2014 opened his confectionery in a charming Craftsman-style house in the Bishop Arts District. He has more than 30 jars of cookies to pick from, but of all those concoctions, the Hot Chocolate — a chewy molasses and chocolate cookie rolled in habanero-infused sugar — is tops. The "hot" refers to spice, rather than temperature, and they are nothing short of addictive. After each bite, heat lingers in the back of your mouth, and the only way to soothe it is with another bite of that rich chocolate. It's hard to say if the appeal is the chocolate or heat. It's a flavor fight.

Now Greenhouse has transformed these biscuits into biscotti, which involves baking them twice and then slicing them into snack sticks. They're still magically chewy and a tad crisp, nowhere near the tooth-cracking density you may find with other biscotti.

An 8-ounce plastic box has the equivalent of three or four cookies. Now through the end of May, Kessler Baking Studio is offering a free container to anyone with a vaccination card. Not sure what this means if you got two shots or the Johnson & Johnson one shot. You'll have to take that up curbside.

The Kessler biscottis are available in their top 12 selling flavors for $5 per container (outside of the vaccination special).

EXPAND The top of these cinnamon rolls has a beautiful smear of thick icing, but the bottom is like looking under the hood. This is where the real story is told. Lauren Drewes Daniels

In other news, this Saturday, April 24, Kessler will host a local coffee pop-up, Lechè de Cafe. Also, if you’re there this weekend, might as well pick up some of their Saturday-only cinnamon rolls if they have any left. The bakery is also playing around with a new brookie — a brownie and cookie smash-up. So, might as well try one of those too.

To order from Kessler Baking Studio, you can use their website or pull up curbside and read the waving flags with instructions; stay in the car though, they're only doing curbside for now.

Kessler Baking Studio, 1129 North Beckley Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday