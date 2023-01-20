Chick-fil-A is Now Open Downtown: Here are Local Spots Where You Should Eat Instead

What an amazing time to be a Chick-fil-A. Each and every day, save Sundays (for the Lord), lines of cars wrap around this fast-food chain's restaurants all over the country, spilling into the streets, over the forest and through the homophobic woods.
It certainly has its appeal, like customer relations and consistency. Whatever magic they have has paid off: The chain's CEO, Dan Cathy, is worth more than $7 billion, according to Forbes
. That's a lot of birds, y'all.
Fresh off the press release wire: a new Chick-fil-A opened in downtown Dallas this week on the bottom floor of The National on Elm Street.
Alas, if you haven't heard, running a restaurant downtown isn't easy, especially since the pandemic; getting people back to their offices and margarita lunches has been a challenge. The news of a Chick-fil-A was likely met with a big fat sigh and perhaps a few expletives by local restaurant owners who really need your lunch money.
Below are some local spots, all within two blocks of The National, that are much better lunchtime options. And many have thrifty offerings to boot.
Twisted Trompo
1211 Commerce St. Twisted Trompo
is the quintessential gas-station-taco success story. It started inside a Chevron at Bachman Lake back in 2008 and moved to downtown Dallas in 2018, where it continues to serve traditional pork trompo, along with slow-roasted al pastor and chicken, all tucked inside soft flour tortillas. A three-taco plate with rice and beans is $9.99. Twisted Trompo takes online orders and offers curbside delivery.
click to enlarge
Kang Lee holds a picture of his grandson, who helped business during the pandemic with a viral video.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
SushiYa
1306 Elm. St.
Remember TikTok grandpa
? This was the spot that trended a couple of years ago after the grandson of the owner of SushiYa posted an absolutely adorable video of his grandpa at the restaurant. This casual Japanese spot is a gem, sweet grandfather or not. Sit at the bar for a quick meal while watching ESPN highlights on the TV overhead, or sink into a dim booth to slow down a bit. The service is doting and quick. Bento boxes are $12 to $14. Also here: udon noodles (the tempura is just $10), rice bowls, fried rice and sushi. Plus a full bar.
click to enlarge
Lunch and a view at Sky Blossom Bistro.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sky Blossom Bistro
1514 Elm St.Sky Blossom Bistro
is one of our favorite rooftops
in the city. Look for an elevator up to the sixth floor in a hallway near Campisi's (there is normally a sign on the sidewalk). The lunch menu has rice and vermicelli bowls for $13. The most expensive items on the menu are shaken beef and Korean barbecue for $15. Blossom Tacos are sushi-style tacos served on seaweed shells, three for $10. Happy hour is 3 p.m.–6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and includes different specials each day of the week, like half-off glasses of wine on Wednesdays. Sure as hellfire can't get that at Chick-fil-A.
click to enlarge
Uno Mas in downtown is across from The Joule.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Uno Mas
1525 Main St.
This bright, cheerful Tex-Mex restaurant is next to the giant giant eyeball sculpture named simply "Eye." There's lots of outdoor seating on the second-story deck as well as indoor seating. Service is fast and attentive. Uno Mas offers big lunch bowls for $13 along with the typical Tex-Mex offerings
like a two-enchilada plate ($14), quesadillas ($13) or chicken tortilla soup ($10).
City Tavern
1514 Elm St. City Tavern
is an old-school downtown sports bar that opened in 2003. The specials
are updated each week and might be some of the best deals around. For example, Thursday is "Armando's Choice" for $8. Not a typo. Eight dollars. Friday is a power lunch with a burger and fries for $6. Taco Tuesday is a couple of tacos with rice and beans for $8. You get the picture.
Campisi's
1520 Elm St.
If these walls could talk. Well, maybe not this spot specifically but the original Campisi's location definitely has some stories to tell
. This downtown location is located along the Stone Street Gardens, a red brick walkway between Elm and Main Street (also near the "Eye"). At happy hour, look for $5 pizzas and cocktails and $3 beers. But before that, head over for a lunch special
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Get a small two-topping pizza for $11. Spaghetti with marinara or red sauce is $8.99 and comes with Joe's Toast and a salad. A meatball or sausage sandwich is $10.50.
click to enlarge
Dino Santonicola is the chef and owner of Partenope in downtown Dallas
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Partenope
1903 Main St. Partenope
, one of our favorite Italian spots in Dallas, is the work of chef Dino Santonicola, a native of Naples. During lunch only (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) this pizza and pasta spot offers two sandwiches: the Con Polpette, made with beef and pork meatballs, Parmesan, provolone and marina; and the Super Jeff, with spicy soppressata, prosciutto, provolone, a Calabrian chili mayo, giardiniera and balsamic. Each is $14. Yeah, a little bit more than your chicken sandwich with two pickles, but need we say you get what you pay for?
Press Box Grill
1623 Main St. Press Box Grill
has all the sports bar vibes you need for a midday break. The jalapeño pork chop plate is one of the highlights here. A tender and spicy chop is served with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. The small version is $14. The Reuben is a house favorite too; it's $15 and comes with fries.