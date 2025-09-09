 10 Most Booked Restaurants August 2025 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where Dallas Is Eating Now: The City’s Most Popular Restaurants Reservations

Half a million reviews later, OpenTable confirms what every Dallas diner already brags about.
September 9, 2025
Image: A cheeseburger worth saving a seat for.
A cheeseburger worth saving a seat for. Vandelay Hospitality
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

What's hot and what's not? Well, there are a lot of theories on that here in Dallas.

OpenTable recently published its updated list of the most-booked restaurants in Dallas. Every month, it analyzes over half a million new dinner reviews and sorts the results by location to help us discover new and old favorite restaurants.

Who's gonna tell them Dallasites are seasoned veterans when it comes to dining? With this updated list of restaurants, don't worry — we already knew.

Il Bracco

8416 Preston Center Plaza
Il Bracco is a consistent contender when it comes to OpenTable reservations. It serves modern takes on classic Italian dishes like the whole leaf Caesar salad, cacio e pepe with pasta made in-house and tiramisu. It opened in the Park Cities in May 2019 and has brought diners in by the droves ever since. Did you know they serve their famous Bracco, a frozen cocktail made with Grey Goose, Aperol, New Amsterdam and fresh grapefruit, by the half-gallon? They also sell full sheets of tiramisu. They're definitely onto something.

Kitchen + Kocktails

1933 Elm St.
We love Kitchen + Kocktails. It's one of our top 100 restaurants. This downtown spot is all about serving generous Southern comfort dishes in a stylish and upscale environment. When owner Kevin Kelley returned from Paris, inspiration led him to open his restaurant in a prime location where people could come together and enjoy a menu of his hand-selected favorites. What people in Dallas love most here are the chicken n' waffles, shrimp and grits and the peach cobbler, but that list easily expands at his four other locations in Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte and D.C.

EVELYN

1201 Turtle Creek Blvd.
EVELYN opened in the Design District this past spring, and clearly, it's still riding on that grand opening high. This Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse is one of the latest places to be seen, eat and drink in the same building. They have a main dining area where they serve caviar, wagyu appetizers and steak cuts, and plenty of seafood in a tower fashion if that's what you prefer. If you venture out of there, try not to get lost. Three other rooms are dedicated to private, intimate or lively apres-dinner affairs.

Crown Block

300 Reunion Blvd.
Whether we like it or not, we all look up to Crown Block. No, literally. This restaurant's dining room has one of the best views of the Dallas skyline, so we'd hope the city wouldn't take it for granted. Whether people make reservations out of necessity or as an insurance policy for their evening view is up to them, but it's easy to see why this would be at the top of anyone's short list. The menu is a bit of a catch-all with steak, seafood and sushi, and it also does an all-you-can-eat brunch on the weekend that may just be the best value at the top of their elevator.

RH Rooftop Restaurant

3133 Knox St.
Now, this is definitely a choice one could make. An interesting one. This restaurant is on the top floor of Restoration Hardware's 70,000-square-foot design gallery in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. They say it blurs the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors and home and hospitality. You can dine year-round in their skylit garden with olive trees, chandeliers and opulent fountains. It's a wonder that, despite the plethora of options, people dine here and make the avocado toast one of the most popular dishes on the menu. The same menu that sells a side of truffle fries for $20.

Al Biernat's

4217 Oak Lawn Ave.
If you don't have a reservation at Al Biernat's, you're throwing 'bows through waves of regulars to try and get a seat. Al's motto was and will always be "more than a great steakhouse," and it's easy to see why they've made it to this list. Everyone wants to come here for the food, but they also celebrate graduations, birthdays, engagements and other life-changing events. There are a few worn-in leather seats in Dallas that can wine and dine you with the comfort of being at home, and Al's eponymous restaurant does just that.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

2100 Olive St.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has all the right ingredients to be one of the most booked restaurants in Dallas: an award-winning menu, Texas roots and an intimate view of downtown Dallas. Perry's started as a butcher shop in Houston in 1979, and by 1986, tables and chairs were added to the shop. Next thing the family knows, they're opening the very first Perry's Steakhouse in 1993. It's famous for its Pork Chop Friday, attentive service and upscale two-story atmosphere. Their website shows many of their running specials, including off-menu items like the award-winning white bean pork chili parked there.

Ida Claire

5001 Belt Line Road
People don't make dinner reservations at Ida Claire; they come for supper. There's a difference. This funky, Southern-influenced restaurant and bar serves nostalgic favorites with regional and international twists. You'll see things like fried green tomatoes, and the place is stacked like a Benedict during brunch. Or crawfish that's made into corn fritters. A lot of the menu has its own thing going on, and that thing is something house-made and delicious. They do vinyl happy hours on weekdays from 3-6 p.m., where you can pick a vinyl from their collection or bring your own to spin on their speakers. The airstream parked out back is exclusively for VIP reservations, and somehow, you'll feel right at home inside this restaurant that they say feels like a quirky southern aristocrat's home.

Nick & Sam's

3008 Maple Ave.
It seems that after Luka was traded to the Lakers, fans decided to use all the money they saved on home games to sulk over "The Luka" on Nick & Sam's menu. It's a 77-day dry-aged 77-ounce New York strip served with mushroom Barolo placed right under their tribute to the previous Mavs legend, Dirk. (Damn, still hurts.) But you don't need to be a basketball fan to dine here. It's been an Uptown staple for fine steaks since 1999. A half-page menu is dedicated to different steak cuts like American Prime and Australian Kobe. While they relish in tradition, they don't shy away from newcomers, like adding red crab elote to the array of sides. That's worth saving a seat for.

Hudson House

4040 Abrams Road
Many Dallasites will rave about the burger and martini combo at Hudson House, and it seems everyone in Lakewood is the true fan of this duo. New York City's West Village inspired this neighborhood restaurant. It serves American classics with a heavy draw from East Coast menu staples. The raw bar is the menu's core, with its daily raw oyster special. Everyone loves the cheeseburger here, and they pack a quarter-pound of Atlantic lobster into the lobster roll. Don't ever skip out on the mac and cheese. Also, allegedly, they serve the world's coldest martini, but that's for you to decide.
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

Openings & Closings

Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

Chefs

Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: Join the Observer for a Members-Only Supper Club at Ayahuasca

Membership

Join the Observer for a Members-Only Supper Club at Ayahuasca

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

Chefs

Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

Deep Ellum

Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

Burgers

Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation