Food News: Donny Sirisavath Pivots Again

The Fit Cook Is Selling Out of Commissary
Kevin Curry, the founder of Fit Men Cook, has started his own lineup of at-home chef kits and prepared meals, all available at Commissary downtown.
Right now there’s turkey lasagna, veggie jambalaya and a steak and broccoli pilaf on offer. Expect new menu options monthly.
Khao Owner Makes Another Pivot
While we still don’t have Khao Noodle Shop, owner Donny Sirisavath has new plans for February. The Dallas Morning News reports he will open in Khao Gang in the same location at 4812 Bryan St. No. 101 in East Dallas, serving curries and soups, takeout only.
More Cocktails for Bishop Arts
Dan Bui, the one behind Krio, is opening up a cocktail bar called Atlas. Plans are to have doors open by mid-February or early March, D Magazine reports. It has a prime location at 405 N. Bishop Ave.
Klyde Warren Gets a Generic New Tenant
We found out in August that Savor, the restaurant in Klyde Warren Park, was closing. As revenue from that space is helpful to the park, something had to go in, and for some reason it's Mi Cocina, says the DMN.
At the very least, you can know your Mambo Taxi may go help the park so many appreciate.
