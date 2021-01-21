 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Food News |

Food News: Donny Sirisavath Pivots Again

Taylor Adams | January 21, 2021 | 4:00am
Kevin Curry now has his talent at Commissary.
Kathy Tran
The Fit Cook Is Selling Out of Commissary

Kevin Curry, the founder of Fit Men Cook, has started his own lineup of at-home chef kits and prepared meals, all available at Commissary downtown.

Right now there’s turkey lasagna, veggie jambalaya and a steak and broccoli pilaf on offer. Expect new menu options monthly. 

Khao Owner Makes Another Pivot

While we still don’t have Khao Noodle Shop, owner Donny Sirisavath has new plans for February. The Dallas Morning News reports he will open in Khao Gang in the same location at 4812 Bryan St. No. 101 in East Dallas, serving curries and soups, takeout only.

More Cocktails for Bishop Arts

Dan Bui, the one behind Krio, is opening up a cocktail bar called Atlas. Plans are to have doors open by mid-February or early March, D Magazine reports. It has a prime location at 405 N. Bishop Ave.

Klyde Warren Gets a Generic New Tenant

We found out in August that Savor, the restaurant in Klyde Warren Park, was closing. As revenue from that space is helpful to the park, something had to go in, and for some reason it's Mi Cocina, says the DMN.

At the very least, you can know your Mambo Taxi may go help the park so many appreciate.

Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

