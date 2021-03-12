New Food Truck Area, Chuckwagon Park, Opens in Old East Dallas This Weekend

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

A new food truck park has opened at 1716 N. Hall St. in Old East Dallas. Chuckwagon Park will host a revolving lineup of food trucks, and to kick things off this weekend they'll be giving out free beer with any $10 purchase. And that, my friends, is how you become a good neighbor.

Patrick Donlin with Chuckwagon Park said they opened last weekend for neighborhood walkup traffic, a soft-opening of sorts, while putting the final touches on a parking lot. He said they’ve heard people had wanted this type of experience in the neighborhood, but the challenge has been getting the word out and he worries about turning drivers into diners.

To that end, there are four to-go parking spots in the front of the property, to accommodate a quick in-and-out lunch or dinner. Then, the additional parking lot in back adds another dozen parking spots.

The spacious courtyard has eight large tables, which are wooden crate stacks topped with plywood. Church pews that were rescued from a church in East Dallas that was being demolished provide seating, with hymnal boxes still intact (could probably slide your beer in there, you sinner). Tall trees arch over the tables, which should provide nice shade soon.

EXPAND A platter of amazing from Smokey Joe's BBQ, one of the food trucks at the new park this weekend. Photo Courtesy of Patrick Donlin

Food trucks will rotate daily and weekly. They keep a schedule on their website of who’s there on what days. Their Facebook and Instagram pages are also tasty and updated often. This weekend will feature Smokey Joe’s BBQ, The Butcher’s Son and Eat Jo Dawgs.

Donlin posted a picture of barbecue nachos from Smokey Joe’s, which might be worth a trip all in itself. (Brian Reinhart reviewed Smokey Joe's BBQ just this summer.) The free beer with a $10 purchase hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Mar. 12; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 13; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 14.

Chuckwagon Park, 1716 N. Hall St., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday