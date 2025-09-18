New York Pizzeria with Cult Following to Open in Dallas Next Month

The Dallas Morning News confirmed today that Prince St. Pizza is planning a mid-October opening along Henderson Avenue in the old Fireside Pies spot. It's one of many big openings scheduled for this fall.
Prince St. first opened in New York City in 2012, and the pies are based on family recipes passed down through four generations. The restaurant has opened almost two dozen locations across the U.S., including LA and Miami. This will be the first in Texas. To achieve the same flavor and texture of the original shop, they use a water filtration process that replicates the water used in New York, per their website.
They do sell whole pies, but are more of a by-the-slice spot, hoping to catch late-night pedestrian traffic in the busy nightlife area.
The menu leads off with the Original Soho Square, a Sicilian-style pizza with a thick, crisp and fluffy crust. Spicy Spring is the most popular pie option, made with fra diavolo (spicy tomato sauce), pepperoni, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano. A square is $7 and a whole pie is $41.
They also have Grandma-style pizzas, sold by the whole pie only. These have thinner crusts than the Sicilian style (and are a personal favorite).
The absolute purists out there can get a round pizza, Neapolitan style, available by the slice or whole pie. An Original Prince 18-inch with just cheese and sauce is $27. Salads and desserts round out the menu.
Henderson Avenue is going through quite the growth spurt. While there are still many local favorites (Gemma, The Old Monk, The Skellig and Spider Murphy's, to name a few), new concepts from out of town are discovering the hot real estate as well.
Local Public Eatery, a Canadian sports bar, opened a large space along the busy road.
Other recent concepts in the area include The Charlotte, Hendy's on Henderson and Lawnie's. However, The Porch, a 18-year staple recently closed.
Better yet, a 161,000-square-foot mixed-use development between Glencoe St. and McMillan Ave. is currently in the works. It will have high-end retail space and upscale restaurants. It should be completed sometime next year.