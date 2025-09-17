 11 Most Anticipated Dallas Restaurants Opening This Fall | Dallas Observer
The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

A no-phone policy? Only if the margs are flowing. What about art-inspired tasting menus? Buckle up for fall.
September 17, 2025
Image: The Tivona Group is opening a 2-for-1 restaurant in Victory Park later this year.
The Tivona Group is opening a 2-for-1 restaurant in Victory Park later this year. Urban Italia
Hospitality in Dallas is doing more than expanding in the Design District and Uptown. It's evolving.

A Korean-style omakase place wants to pick you up in a limo to take you to its dinner service; a rare fine-dining Mediterranean spot is angled to be one of the hottest openings; and another new two-in-one restaurant will offer tasting menus based on the rotating art gallery on its walls.

These experiences and more are the restaurant openings in Dallas we're most looking forward to this fall.

Kilmac's Oak Cliff

814 W Davis St.
Owner Feargal McKinney and partner Charles Reis (behind Old Monk, Spider Murphy's and The Skellig) are opening a new favorite in Oak Cliff called Kilmac's. The new spot will be more cocktail-centric and feature both indoor and outdoor seating. This opening has been fairly under the radar as far as openings go, so we hope to see an update soon to confirm. We have been eyeing their Instagram account periodically, and they recently updated the bio to "Coming Fall 2025." That's a good sign.

Avra

300 Crescent Court
Mark our words: Avra will be the next restaurant flooding your social media feed. It's inspired by Greece's seaside tavernas, and the recipes have been passed down from the co-owner and co-founder Nick Tsoulos’s family for generations. Avra already has outposts in New York, Beverly Hills and Miami and Dallas is just as excited to get in the doors and take a peek at their 300-year-old stone planters. Oh, and glasses from the finest Greek wine producers. This spot officially opens on Friday, Sept. 19.

El Molino

6818 Snider Plaza
Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, Drake's, D.L. Mack's) is adding fajitas and margs to its roster with the opening of El Molino. This new Snider Plaza spot (where Douglas Bar and Grill previously lived) is looking to be your spot for "the bustling energy and flavors of Mexico City and the refined elegance of French design," per a press release. The menu is fajita-focused: even their Instagram handle is @ElMolinoFajitas. They'll be open for lunch and dinner. Fajita options include quail and sausage, all to be washed down with margs. All day.

Ateliê and Origen

365 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Chef Wyl Lima, behind Henderson Avenue's hit restaurant, The Charlotte, is debuting a two-in-one concept this fall in Bishop Arts. Ateliê will be inspired by global cuisine and will feature a satellite gallery from Daisha Board Gallery, a South Dallas gallery that features work from emerging BIPOC artists from around the country. The mornings will feature espresso drinks, pastries and sandwiches, and a small bistro menu. Next door is Origen, which will feature a tasting menu spot inspired by the art gallery.

Urban Italia & Saffron House

3030 Nowitzki Way
Bottom floor? Modern Italian food. Top floor? Modern Indian Cuisine. Just when we think we've seen it all, we get this interesting combo coming to Victory Park. Award-winning Top Chef alum chef Carla Pellegrino is helming the bottom floor kitchen and will serve wood-fired pizzas, homemade pasta and other favorites. Saffron House is a resurrection of the original that closed in 2019, and the group behind Sanjh is making sure the classics from the first location make a comeback, among many other new plates. Yangdup Lama, behind one of the best bars in the world, Sidecar, is behind the cocktail menus for each concept. The two concepts will flow seamlessly through designs from the same firm, Fusion AE. Fitting.

Jo'Seon

1628 Oak Lawn Ave.
Korean-style wagyu is taking the place of the former Pakpao Thai space in the Design District, and word on the street is that this up-and-coming wagyu-centric omakase will send a limo to come and pick you up for its dinner service. Jo'Seon aims to bring a fresh new angle to omakase this fall with A5 Wagyu flown in six days a week from Japan. Chef Danny Shin is creating a 12-course menu for the main dining room and an 18-course menu that will be featured in the three private dining rooms they have available to reserve. As with most omakase, this too will be by reservation only.

Delilah

1616 Hi Line Drive
Is Dallas ready for a restaurant with a no-phone policy? Delilah seems to think so. This Roaring '20s-inspired supper club will feature an upscale dining room, live performances, private dining rooms and lounge-style bottle service for after hours. The sample menus we've seen from other Delilah locations in Las Vegas, L.A. and Miami feature all of our favorite steak cuts, a splash of seafood and some interesting late-night choices like grilled cheese and chicken tenders (which costs $29). The vegan and gluten-free truffle risotto made with vegan cream cheese is a crime against humanity, but we'll see if they bring that South. They should know better? Right?

Zon Zon

5455 Belt Line Road
Zon Zon will be a fine dining Mediterranean restaurant in Far North Dallas from restaurateur Yaser Khalaf, known for Darna in Legacy West and Baboush in West Village. The open concept restaurant is slated to open in Prestonwood this fall.

Little Ruby's

2323 Cedar Springs Road
Little Ruby's is a New York-based, Australian cafe that will be opening in the 23 Springs development by the end of the year. The all-day dining destination will have specialty coffee, cocktails, burgers, sandwiches, bowls and brunch classics. Its Dallas location will be the first outpost of the original in New York, but it's not Dallas' first Aussie cafe to open.


Casa Brasa

8111 Preston Road
Open-fire grills from Latin America have inspired this brand-new steak and seafood dining destination, Casa Brasa, from chef Omar Flores. Backing Flores is Big Dill Hospitality, which is also behind Muchacho Tex Mex, Even Coast, and Whistle Britches. Their goal is to make Casa Brasa a neighborhood staple in the Park Cities. Casa Brasa will blend South America's soulful parillas, Mexico's vibrant markets, and Japan's fish culture into a layered dining experience that celebrates contrasts — over fire.

Maroma

1333 Oak Lawn Ave.
Chef Omar Flores is also behind Maroma, a coastal Mexican restaurant opening in the Design District this fall. The dishes are inspired by recipes from Mexico's western edge, which includes Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa. Expect ceviches, agua chiles, specialty seafood dishes and mesquite grilled meats served with the intent of "communal enjoyment." Last word we received was September, but as we haven't received any releases, and the restaurant has no official website, it may be later than expected.  
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Aaren Prody and Lauren Drewes Daniels
How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

Opinion & Commentary

How Skyrocketing Rents Are Forcing Your Favorite Restaurants to Close

By Jeff Siegel
Image: 4 Dallas Restaurants Are Finalists for World’s Most Beautiful List

National Spotlight

4 Dallas Restaurants Are Finalists for World’s Most Beautiful List

By Aaren Prody
Image: The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Aaren Prody and Lauren Drewes Daniels
