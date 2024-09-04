 New Italian Restaurant and Australian Cafe Coming to Uptown Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Office Tower Brings New Dining Destination, Cafe and Park to Uptown Dallas

Italian restaurant Élephante and Australian cafe Little Ruby's will debut in 2025.
September 4, 2024
Little Ruby's Cafe aims to bring Australian cafe culture to Dallas.
Little Ruby's Cafe aims to bring Australian cafe culture to Dallas. Melissa Hom
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Two new restaurants that promise unique dining experiences are coming to 23Springs, a new 26-story commercial and residential complex under construction in Uptown. This new tower is at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue, just down from Uchi Dallas.

23Springs is an amenities-rich office space with a half-acre park, a two-story hospitality-driven lobby with a coffee and wine bar, an indoor lounge, a golf simulator, an outdoor lounge, valet parking, a fitness center and ample green space to work and play. Per a press release, the space is already 56% leased. The building is expected to open in March 2025, and two new restaurants will follow suit next fall.

The first restaurant is Élephante, a Los Angeles-based (Santa Monica, to be exact) coastal Italian restaurant that will span 11,000 square feet and face Maple Avenue. This will be the third location of Élephante, including the original and one in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The expansive menu will feature wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, craft cocktails and the restaurant's famed whipped eggplant dip. Current renderings of the exterior promise plenty of windows, greenery and fresh air that aim to convincingly turn the bustling uptown property into a serene getaway reminiscent of the European coasts that inspired it.
click to enlarge
The whipped eggplant dip is one dish to keep an eye on at Élephante.
Jakob Layman
Little Ruby’s Cafe, a New York-based, Australian-style cafe, will be open all day for “brekkie, lunch and dinner.” The menu will include specialty coffee and cocktails as well as burgers, pastas, salads and brunch classics. The Dallas location will be the first outside of New York.

What does it mean for a cafe to be “Australian-style?” In America, coffee is tied to energy and productivity. It’s liquid fuel that gets us through long workdays. Australians associate coffee with a leisurely lifestyle, and cafes are spots to relax with friends on the weekend.

Basically, an Australian cafe is not the kind of place where you’ll find remote workers and freelancers plugged into their laptops for hours on end.

Little Ruby’s promises to “bring Australian cafe culture to Dallas.” Though not the first spot in Dallas to claim Aussie inspiration (Ascension Coffee has them beat by over a decade), time will tell if Little Ruby’s will actually compel customers to leave the work at home. A tall order in Dallas. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
La Casita Coffee Turns a New Page at Half Price Books' Flagship

First Look

La Casita Coffee Turns a New Page at Half Price Books' Flagship

By Hank Vaughn
Moriya Shokudo in Koreatown Makes National List of Top New Ramen Spots

Food & Drink News

Moriya Shokudo in Koreatown Makes National List of Top New Ramen Spots

By Carly May Gravley
15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

Breakfast

15 of the Best Breakfasts in Dallas

By Aaren Prody and Kristina Rowe
Dallas Restaurant Shake-Ups: Bar W is Ready for the Win and Fireside Flames Out

Openings & Closings

Dallas Restaurant Shake-Ups: Bar W is Ready for the Win and Fireside Flames Out

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation