Office Tower Brings New Dining Destination, Cafe and Park to Uptown Dallas

Two new restaurants that promise unique dining experiences are coming to 23Springs, a new 26-story commercial and residential complex under construction in Uptown. This new tower is at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Avenue, just down from Uchi Dallas.
23Springs is an amenities-rich office space with a half-acre park, a two-story hospitality-driven lobby with a coffee and wine bar, an indoor lounge, a golf simulator, an outdoor lounge, valet parking, a fitness center and ample green space to work and play. Per a press release, the space is already 56% leased. The building is expected to open in March 2025, and two new restaurants will follow suit next fall.
The first restaurant is Élephante, a Los Angeles-based (Santa Monica, to be exact) coastal Italian restaurant that will span 11,000 square feet and face Maple Avenue. This will be the third location of Élephante, including the original and one in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The expansive menu will feature wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, craft cocktails and the restaurant's famed whipped eggplant dip. Current renderings of the exterior promise plenty of windows, greenery and fresh air that aim to convincingly turn the bustling uptown property into a serene getaway reminiscent of the European coasts that inspired it.
Little Ruby’s Cafe, a New York-based, Australian-style cafe, will be open all day for “brekkie, lunch and dinner.” The menu will include specialty coffee and cocktails as well as burgers, pastas, salads and brunch classics. The Dallas location will be the first outside of New York.
What does it mean for a cafe to be “Australian-style?” In America, coffee is tied to energy and productivity. It’s liquid fuel that gets us through long workdays. Australians associate coffee with a leisurely lifestyle, and cafes are spots to relax with friends on the weekend.
Basically, an Australian cafe is not the kind of place where you’ll find remote workers and freelancers plugged into their laptops for hours on end.
Little Ruby’s promises to “bring Australian cafe culture to Dallas.” Though not the first spot in Dallas to claim Aussie inspiration (Ascension Coffee has them beat by over a decade), time will tell if Little Ruby’s will actually compel customers to leave the work at home. A tall order in Dallas.