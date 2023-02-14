Ascension to Open New Location in Restored White Rock Chapel

The White Rock community can soon find sanctuary at the newest outpost of Ascension Coffee, set to open on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9353 Garland Road.
The coffee shop has seven locations throughout North Texas, with this historic location being the most unusual: the 2,283-square-foot former White Rock Community Chapel was saved by residents of the neighborhood and fully restored.
Inside the coffee shop, an open-concept bar and coffee counter lines one side, with pew-like booth seating throughout. Ascension White Rock has outdoor seating with covered umbrellas, fire pits and cushioned couches, all surrounded by lush landscaping.
Founded in 2012, Ascension reports it serves only the top 3% of coffee in the world based on a rigorous review process that includes social, fair-trade and environmental considerations. The company also prioritizes and highlights coffee beans sourced from women-led farms.
In 2021, Ascension was voted the best local coffee roaster by Observer readers.
Standout dishes include fried chicken and waffles, original avocado toast and espresso ice cream sammie. Drinks include a variety of cocktails, from a Levitate Espresso Martini to an AC Cortodo flight and a Cold Fashioned and Doki flights.
Typically a popular brunch destination, Ascension has expanded its operating hours to welcome the golden hour along with an all-day brunch menu. Craft cocktails, wine and beer specials are served from 3 p.m. to closing every Wednesday through Saturday.
On opening day, Feb. 18, Ascension will serve free drip coffee with a purchase.
Ascension White Rock, 9353 Garland Road. Sunday – Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday, 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.