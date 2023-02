Ascension to Open New Location in Restored White Rock Chapel

click to enlarge An artist's rendering of the interior space. Ascension

A cortado flight comes with horchata, matchada and cafechata.

The White Rock community can soon find sanctuary at the newest outpost of Ascension Coffee , set to open on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9353 Garland Road.The coffee shop has seven locations throughout North Texas, with this historic location being the most unusual: the 2,283-square-foot former White Rock Community Chapel was saved by residents of the neighborhood and fully restored.Designed by Foxcroft Studio, the space was turned into a communal café showcasing vaulted and beamed ceilings, large, arched windows and ornate chandeliers — all reminiscent of the building’s past.Inside the coffee shop, an open-concept bar and coffee counter lines one side, with pew-like booth seating throughout. Ascension White Rock has outdoor seating with covered umbrellas, fire pits and cushioned couches, all surrounded by lush landscaping.Founded in 2012, Ascension reports it serves only the top 3% of coffee in the world based on a rigorous review process that includes social, fair-trade and environmental considerations. The company also prioritizes and highlights coffee beans sourced from women-led farms.In 2021, Ascension was voted the best local coffee roaster byreaders.Aside from the coffee, the menu includes wine and a chef-inspired sampling of bites. Director of culinary and executive chef, Jason Connelly, who was previously the executive chef at the Adolphus Hotel, has created a menu including Brekky and Craft Sammies, all-day breakfast options, bagels, pastries and more.Standout dishes include fried chicken and waffles, original avocado toast and espresso ice cream sammie. Drinks include a variety of cocktails, from a Levitate Espresso Martini to an AC Cortodo flight and a Cold Fashioned and Doki flights.Typically a popular brunch destination, Ascension has expanded its operating hours to welcome the golden hour along with an all-day brunch menu. Craft cocktails, wine and beer specials are served from 3 p.m. to closing every Wednesday through Saturday.On opening day, Feb. 18, Ascension will serve free drip coffee with a purchase.