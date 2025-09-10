 Much-Anticipated Avra Finally Ready to Open in Dallas | Dallas Observer
One of Dallas' Most Anticipated New Restaurants to Open This Week

Avra, an upscale Greek spot where you meet your fish before you eat it.
September 10, 2025
Image: A decadent seafood tower, designed to impress.
A decadent seafood tower, designed to impress. Samantha Marie Photography
Touted as one of the fall’s most anticipated openings, Avra will begin service Friday, Sept. 19, at The Crescent in Uptown, joining ritzy neighbors like Nobu and The Capital Grille.

Avra is inspired by Greece’s seaside tavernas, with dishes passed down from co-owner and co-founder Nick Tsoulos’s family for generations. There aren't a lot of upscale Mediterranean dining in Dallas: Nikki Greek Bistro and Mayor's House by Sedla are fine-dining-curious, but not "kwah-sahn" (crescent) fancy. There's space for everything in this dining scene, though.

This restaurant has been touted as one of the most anticipated of the year with a focus on hyper-fresh Mediterranean fish and polished service in a refined space.

Part of the Avra Group, which has locations in New York City, Beverly Hills and Miami, the Dallas opening coincides with the brand’s 25th anniversary.
The day’s fresh catch, handpicked by you.
Samantha Marie Photography

The Menu

As mentioned, fresh, wild-caught seafood is the star of the show, with familiar favorites such as branzino from southern Spain, red snapper, and wild Dover sole, as well as rarer Mediterranean gems like fargo (red porgy) from the Aegean Sea and lithrini (pink bream) from the North Sea. As part of the hallmark experience, guests are invited to hand-select their catch from the ice display before it’s prepared in Avra’s signature style—grilled whole over charcoal, deboned and finished with ladolemono (zesty oil and lemon), or baked in salt. For those who prefer something lighter, raw preparations such as carpaccio and ceviche are also available.

Beyond the sea, the menu offers Avra classics such as the signature chips — paper-thin layers of zucchini and eggplant— alongside grilled lamb chops and prime steaks. Preparations remain simple and elegant, letting ingredients like olive oil, sea salt, fresh vegetables and artisanal cheeses shine. Sourced directly from Mediterranean producers, the owners travel to farms in the Peloponnese for wild-grown oregano and their signature olive oil, and to mountain cheesemakers in Greece for saganaki, halloumi and feta. Avra’s hand-pressed extra virgin olive oil is the subtle star, integrated into nearly every dish.
Mamma Mia, do you feel transported across the pond?
Samantha Marie Photography

The Vibe

The Dallas outpost reflects Avra’s contemporary yet timeless aesthetic. The airy dining room is accented with 300-year-old stone planters imported from Greece, soft linens and abundant greenery, complemented by two outdoor patios and The Conservatory, a glass-walled café designed to evoke the feel of an island.

Reservations are filling up fast, and one is highly recommended; however, the bar is reserved for walk-ins (as it should be).

Cocktails and Wine

At the center of the space, an expansive bar showcases an extensive collection of spirits, international and Greek wines, and house cocktails such as the Santorini, with gin, cucumber vodka, basil and grapefruit liqueur, and the Mykonos Breeze, a bright mix of vodka, falernum, passionfruit, and lemon.

Wines are from some of the top Greek producers as well as selections from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Tuscany and Napa.

Dinner reservations are available through Resy, with lunch and brunch in the works.

Avra, 300 Crescent Court, Dallas 4 - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; Friday - Saturday 4 - 11 p.m.; Sunday 4 - 9:30 p.m. (times as of Sept. 9; check their site for lunch and brunch times)
Lauren Durie focuses on offbeat adventures and things you didn’t even know you wanted on your bucket list. She seeks out the weirdest and wackiest beats and bites to prove there’s no such thing as a flyover city or state. An accidental Texan by way of Denver and Chicago, she’s having fun exploring Dallas and is forever in search of the best hot pot, bagel and noodle bowl. You can follow the (mis)adventures on her blog theDownLo.com or on Insta @lmonitz.
