First Look: Fine Turkish Fare at The Mayor's House by Selda

The large old house dating from the 1910s on North Zang Boulevard, dubbed “The Mayor’s House,” has been in and out of development as a restaurant for years. The quaintness, character, size and location near the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff are a great draw for those hoping to bring their culinary vision to the area.
In December 2023 Mert Tezkol and Habip Kargin, boyhood friends from Turkey, finally succeeded, creating a sort of offshoot of their successful Selda Mediterranean Grill in North Dallas.
Turkey has the highest consumption of tea per capita in the world. Who knew? The tea was piping hot and a bright crimson color, served in the traditional tulip-shaped glass. It hit the spot on this wintry day.
Oh, well, we could have asked had it mattered that much to us (which it didn’t), but it did become a running gag during the rest of the lunch. We’d receive non-sesame seed bread; others got the sesame. At one point a server brought us some more bread only to notice we already had some, so she shrugged and went back to the kitchen with it. That lavas had sesame on it. Of course. Still, what’s in a seed?
Other sides include grilled eggplant salad, muhammara, stuffed dates and pacanga boregi.
Other mains include lamb shank, ali nazik (beef tenderloin with eggplant), kuru fasulye (short ribs) and various incarnations of pide, a Turkish flatbread topped with either salmon, cheese, Turkish pepperoni and pastrami, or spinach, feta and onion. There's a Turkish breakfast option on the weekend.
Great food, great atmosphere and a short walk to the Bishop Arts District, which we did to work off some calories post-lunch. Highly recommended with or without sesame seeds, especially for fans of the original Selda location in North Dallas.
635 N. Zang Blvd; Monday – Friday, noon – 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.