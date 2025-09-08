 Bird's Bookstore Might Be The Best Literature Shop in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Bird's Might Already Be The City's Best Book Shop

Located at Preston and Royal, Bird's Bookstore is a sleek alternative to the dusty bookshops of olde.
September 8, 2025
Image: Bird's Bookstore pulled its design straight from the library of your dreams.
Bird's Bookstore pulled its design straight from the library of your dreams. Simon Pruitt
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Most of our favorite bookstores are barely still standing. For some reason, when it comes to art, there’s a certain appreciation that comes with something being decrepit or unkempt, intentionally or not. We’re charmed by the yellowing pages, dusty shelves, creaky floors and that unmistakable scent of oldness, even if we’d be repulsed by all of those in any other context.

It’s weird, it doesn’t make sense, and you can still expect us to be at one of those stores tonight after work. All that to say, though, when a store like Bird’s Bookstore comes around, it stands out like a chic thumb in a sea of aging bookshops.

Opened by married couple Drew and Emily Dawson, the all-encompassing bookstore (6025 Royal Ln. Ste 207) moved into the shopping center at Preston Royal, just a few doors down from Eatzi’s. Based on some teaser photos on Instagram, we could tell this store would bring a more polished addition to the bookstore lineup in Dallas, but a Friday afternoon stop at the shop’s soft opening left us totally blown away

Held over a whisper of a two-hour span, Bird’s opened its doors for the first time from 3-5 p.m. last Friday, offering Dallas the first look at what might be one of the city's very best bookstores.
click to enlarge
We only got a couple of hours here, and we can't wait for more.
Simon Pruitt

The first thing we noticed was the design, a sleek wooden interior from the brains of Mary Bryan and Mary Lucille Quick, two halves of Dallas-based interior design firm, MMAISON. You enter a modest front counter area, which gives way to a small rotunda with six rows of shelves holding contemporary and classical fiction, all of which can be traversed with a wooden ladder — the library of your dream home come to life.

From there, you go straight through a hallway that features a small but staffed coffee and espresso bar to your right and a limited amount of lounge seating to your left, flanked by culinary books. The hallway connects to a larger, more traditional bookshop room in the back, which holds nonfiction, sports and graphic novel selections, among others.

Despite just being nestled away in an unassuming Preston Hollow shopping center, Bird’s feels like stepping into a billionaire’s private library, if only it somehow managed to remain warm, inviting and family-friendly all at the same time.

It’s not all just aesthetics; the inventory selection here is fantastic and well curated. We were drawn to a 100-year compilation of New Yorker short stories, the latest issue of Interview Magazine and Bryan Burrough’s Texas alt-history book, The Gunslingers. You could lose an entire weekend here, if time allowed. And soon it will.

Bird’s officially opens its doors this week for regular hours, and we’re already comfortable calling it one of the best bookstores in the city. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday. 
Image: Simon Pruitt
Simon Pruitt is a staff writer for the Dallas Observer. He's been writing professionally since he was 16, covering art, sports and all the peculiar things he finds along the way.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Simon Pruitt: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

Comedy

A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

By Simon Pruitt
Image: A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

Hiking & Outdoors

A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

By Nick Reynolds
Image: Tripping Out: Wound Up in the Mountains of Oklahoma

Hiking & Outdoors

Tripping Out: Wound Up in the Mountains of Oklahoma

By Lorri Kennedy
Image: Nostalgia &amp; Noise Weaves Art Scenes Together With Pop-Up Events

Visual Art

Nostalgia & Noise Weaves Art Scenes Together With Pop-Up Events

By Jamisha Daniels
Image: Annual Film Festival in Garland to Celebrate True Texas Tales This Weekend

Film, TV & Streaming

Annual Film Festival in Garland to Celebrate True Texas Tales This Weekend

By Rhema Joy Bell
Image: Tripping Out: Wound Up in the Mountains of Oklahoma

Hiking & Outdoors

Tripping Out: Wound Up in the Mountains of Oklahoma

By Lorri Kennedy
Image: A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

Hiking & Outdoors

A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation