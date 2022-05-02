8 DFW Independent Bookstores to Check Out and Stick It To The Man

click to enlarge Deep Vellum Bookstore & Publishing Co. Scott Tucker

click to enlarge Interabang Books Scott Tucker

click to enlarge Poets Oak Cliff Bookshop Scott Tucker

click to enlarge Wild Detectives Scott Tucker

Odds are, if you pick up a used book, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had his hands on it at some point, as Amazon accounts for over 60% of book sales. That means Bezos can afford to lose your book business, especially since he’s probably taking half your paycheck at Whole Foods anyway.So, we say you should check out these awesome independent book stores in the area. Do your part to support local businesses. Better still, a conversation with a cool indie book seller might point you to new, surprising reading adventures, as opposed to what's suggested by Amazon's software algorithms. Real intelligence beats the artificial kind every time.Nestled right off of the square in downtown Denton, Patchouli Joe’s is a relatively new establishment that has a great selection of new and old offerings from your favorite authors. One really cool special feature about this shop is that they sell mystery boxes of books, a perfect birthday present for the reader in your life.Recycled Books is a book powerhouse of North Texas. If you can't find what you’re looking for here, it can’t be found without using a keyboard. It opened in 1983 in the basement and first floor of the old Denton opera house, and students, professors, book collectors, and everyone else shop here for all kinds of media, including records, CDs, DVDs, tapes, vintage movie posters and a great selection of rare books.Specializing in small runs of interesting and obscure books by lesser-known authors — at least to American readers — the bookstore and publisher has gathered a loyal fan base. If you are looking for something Texas-centric, contemporary and obscure, this is your spot. They also make a killer cup of coffee.Duncanville Bookstore has been keeping the suburb interesting for more than 30 years. What started off as a bookstore/porcelain doll shop has morphed into a comic book mecca. If you’re looking for low-key, great graphic novel and comic selections, as well as a few vintage toys, you’re in luck. Try to catch them in btween comic book conventions as some of the really good stuff, like a C.G.C. graded#43 (1954), sells fast at the cons.“Knowledgeable and experienced book sellers” is their motto. The staff is friendly, well read and great at giving suggestions. The store has a large selection of beautiful new books, from classics to the recently released and contemporary. If you are a fan of international books, they have you covered. It’s the kind of place where customers buy a copy offor an 11th grader and a copy ofto explore a narrative about living life in the Eastern Bloc 40 years ago.This highly curated, small bookshop and writing studio of local writer Marco Cavazos is not to be missed. The shop is located on the main drag of Bishop Arts and boasts local writers. If you’re local-centric and searching for historical literature about Dallas or Texas in general, the shop has a special section for you. Rich offerings about Dallas’ Little Mexico, long-gone theaters and the city’s historical significance are staples in this shop.What once was the location of Lone Star Comics morphed into Wild West Comics and Games in the heart of Arlington. Located within walking distance of the UTA campus, this bookstore specializes in graphic novels and a massive selection of modern comic books. If you are heading west to check out Jerry World, make quick stop at Wild West Comics and pick up the latest installment ofHow about a tasty cocktail or a cappuccino to go with a curated selection of the latest and coolest books? Even better, how about an intimate setting on a rainy day, with indoor and outdoor tables to enjoy the drinks and books? Even better than that, how about great books, great vibes and a great place to meet other well-read singles? Wild Detectives is all the above and more.