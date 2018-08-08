Tacos, Wine and Corn Ice Cream: A Guide to What's New In Bishop Arts

New Bishop Arts restaurant Taco y Vino is the best of both worlds: the taco world and the delicious reasonably priced wine world.

If you haven't been to the Bishop Arts District in the last few months, you'll likely be shocked at the changes — not just new restaurants but entirely new buildings sporting new-to-you businesses. Whether you see all the changes in Bishop Arts as good or bad probably depends on whether you live in the area; the massive new luxury apartment buildings under construction will change the fabric of the neighborhood (and rent prices) forever. That also means we'll be losing some of the neighborhood's favorite longtime businesses, such as Ten Bells Tavern, which was purchased by developer Alamo Manhattan — the bar doesn't have an end date yet, but their day will come.

Despite the changes and the gentrification questions being raised, one thing is certain: There are a few fantastic new restaurants in the area, most of them locally owned and with serious staying power.

If you haven't been lately, here's a guide to what's new in Bishop Arts: