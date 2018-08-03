Best New Dallas Restaurants of 2018 — So Far

Now that we've successfully slogged through the first half of 2018 — a year filled with more Lime Bikes and Tide Pods than common sense, it seems — it's time to look back and assess. OK, so maybe Dallas still hasn't solved the affordable housing crisis or homelessness or that busted-ass bridge, but we've got a few decent new restaurants, so it's not all bad. Right?

Don't answer that. Let's just focus on the good, and in the Dallas dining scene, good things are happening. Here are the best new restaurants of 2018 so far:

EXPAND If cured meats are your thing, Macellaio is a dream come true. Beth Rankin

Macellaio

287 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts)

For the Dallas Observer team, there's no question when it comes to the best new restaurant of the year to date. Macellaio (pronounced mah-chell-lie-oh) comes via the team at Lucia, widely hailed (especially by us) as one of the best restaurants in Dallas. Just a couple blocks from the tiny Bishop Arts Italian restaurant, you'll find Macellaio serving phenomenal house-made salumi and stellar cocktails. We suggest starting with a negroni slushie and the chef's choice salumi misti board ($29), followed by a cheesy deep-dive into one of the restaurant's most popular dishes: the white bean aligote ($12). Beautifully fresh beans with garlic and herbs are swallowed by an avalanche of melty potato cheese that's poured over the vegetables table-side.