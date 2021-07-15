Salsa, Cheese, Coconuts and Anniversary Parties: Your Foodie Things to Do July 15-20

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Sweet treats, tropical drinks, lots of cheese and plenty of salsa will keep your weekend busy, and the fun spills over to Monday and Tuesday of next week. There’s a lot on this list, so clear your calendar and then fill it right back up again.

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Summer in the City

Discover Deep Ellum, 2650 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

What: A wine walk with limited edition wine glasses

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 15

Tickets: $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 at the door

This summer series event by Discover Deep Ellum provides a fun way to, well, discover Deep Ellum. Wine glasses for this sip and shop event were designed by local artist and instructor Justin Clumpner.

Encanto Pops Fifth Anniversary Party

Encanto Pops, 831 W Davis Street (Bishop Arts District)

What: Celebrate five years of Encanto Pops

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17

Tickets: Free

Any time you eat a paleta made with fresh fruit and 100 percent natural ingredients, it’s a little party in your mouth. Encanto Pops is celebrating five years of providing you those mini parties with a little celebration of their own.

Loco for Coconuts Party at Truck Yard

Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St. (Lowest Greenville)

What: Luau vibes with fire dancers and tropical music all weekend.

When: All day Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18

Tickets: Free. See details on Truck Yard’s Facebook page.

Truck Yard is cracking open coconuts for tropical drinks all weekend. They also promise fire dancers and tropical music all weekend plus a special pig roast (while supplies last) on Saturday. Sporting a hula skirt, Hawaiian shirt and leis could net you a special drink deal. Truck Yard in The Colony is also celebrating coconuts this weekend, but alas, no pig roast.

Queso & Salsa Showdown at Oak Highlands Brewery

Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road (Northeast Dallas)

What: A food competition for the best salsa and queso

When: All day Saturday, July 17

Tickets: $15 (per category) to enter, $5 for a bag of chips and a People’s Choice vote on Prekindle.

The brewery will hold its first-ever food competition this weekend and boy did they pick a good one. Come ready to prepare your best queso or salsa (or both) to win gift certificates and cash prizes. If you’d just like to sample all the spicy goodness, you can buy a bag of chips for $5 and vote for the People’s Choice.

Amor y Queso “Doorbuster Event”’

2932 Main St Suite 102 (Deep Ellum)

What: We don’t know yet, but it will be cheesy

When: Also TBA

Tickets: Visit Amor y Queso’s Facebook page or Instagram for details.

A burglar broke into Amor y Queso on Tuesday, and door replacements aren’t cheap. Boarded up is bad, but cheesy snack boards from this specialty shop are oh so good. Come be neighborly and buy a bunch of cheese at a “doorbuster event” this weekend.

Brown Box Crabs at Truluck’s

Truluck’s, 2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

What: A very special crab dish for a limited time

When: July 15 – 18, July 23 – 25

Tickets: None, but the Box Crab Bucatini Pasta is $115

Called the “caviar of crabs,” brown box crabs are related to king crab and taste like a king crab/stone crab hybrid. For two weekends in July, Truluck’s is offering an entree that really shows them off. The Box Crab Bucatini Pasta ($115) is made from bucatini pasta, heirloom tomatoes, capers, basil, lemon and parmesan.

Fly Queens Drag Brunch and After Party

Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory, 330 West Las Colinas Blvd. (Irving)

Mesa Mezcal at the Westin Irving Convention Center, 400 W. Las Colinas Blvd. (Irving)

What: The largest drag brunch in Texas with two shows and an after-party

When: Shows at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18

Tickets: Starting at $20 on Eventbrite and selling out fast

Dallas flight attendants by day and fabulous performers all the time, Liquor Mini and Kandy Aisle, host this high-energy show every third Sunday. After the show this Sunday, join the cast for an after-party on the patio of Mesa Mezcal.

Salsa Sundays at Scout

Scout, at The Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)

What: Free beginner salsa lessons

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 18 and Sundays all summer

Tickets: Free

If you thought Scout at The Statler Hotel was just about arcade games, pool and bowling, Salsa Sundays will change your mind. Deejay and professional salsa and bachata dancer Wander Rosario will teach you all the moves and rev your enthusiasm for dancing.

EXPAND The plaza area in front of The Exchange will host "dogs and daqs" this weekend. Don't sleep on that Dole Whip boozie concoction. Lauren Drewes Daniels

"Daqs and Dogs" at The Exchange Food Hall

211 S Akard St. (Downtown Dallas)

What: Double Tap at The Exchange Hall is celebrating National Daiquiri Day.

When: All day Monday, July 19

Tickets: Free

For starters, Double Tap, the bar in The Exchange Hall, will be offering two specialty daiquiris ($7 each) made with Kuleana rum as well as boozy Dole Whip ($7) all day long. A specialty hot dog from Bobber’s Burgers & Whips made with Luscher’s red hots and an Agricole fresh pineapple salsa will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.

World Cinnaholic Day

Cinnaholic Bakery, 5100 Belt Line Road (Addison), 100 S. Central Expressway, Unit 15 (Richardson) and 6 other Dallas-Fort Worth area locations

What: 11th-anniversary celebration

When: Tuesday, July 20

Tickets: Free

The gourmet cinnamon roll bakery chain that everyone knows from Shark Tank is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a great deal. Have an “Old Skook” roll (a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting) for just a dollar at any Cinnaholic location. Event times may vary, so check your local Cinnaholic Facebook page for details.

Battle of the Berries This Summer at Andy’s Frozen Custard

15 Dallas-Fort Worth area locations

What: Summer flavors battle it out on Instagram.

When: Through July 20

Tickets: Free

Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and Blackberry Waffle-Jack flavors are now available to frozen treat lovers at Andy’s, and the flavors are battling it out for a win. Cast your vote on the Andy’s Frozen Custard Instagram for #TeamStrawberry or #TeamBlackberry for a chance to win sweet prizes, including a year worth of treats at Andy’s.

Perry’s Celebrates Four Decades

2100 Olive St. (Uptown) with additional locations in Frisco and Grapevine

What: A four-course meal for just $44 at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

When: Through July 31.

Tickets: No tickets required, but the deal is available upon request for dine-in Monday through Thursday and to-go every day.

Favorite dishes from Perry’s like the famous pork chop, Beef & Bleu appetizer and Chocolate Crunch dessert are among many choices offered on the four-course menu. You can also order a special wine tasting flight for just $25.