Amor Y Queso in Deep Ellum Gets Broken Into, Neighborhood Steps Up

Amor Y Queso in Deep Ellum was broken into early Tuesday morning. Founder Sarah Carlock says nearby security footage shows a person breaking the glass door who then "dipped right in."

Fortunately, other than the door, no other property was destroyed; the burglar even left the point-of-sale device untouched on the counter. Carlock presumes the break-in was random, with no apparent motive other than cash, which there wasn't any of in the store. Tuesday afternoon on the phone, she literally sang in a show-tunes cadence, "All my money is tied up in cheeeeeeese."

Sarah Carlock and her neighbor try to secure the door early this morning after a break-in. Amor Y Queso

Still, any time the Dallas Police Department calls you at 3 a.m., it's unsettling. She drove down to her small retail spot on Main Street alone, wondering what awaited her at the store, and, with another surprising bit of humor, "Did I put pants on that aren't see-through?"

Amor y Queso was a concept Carlock started when her event-planning business dried up in 2020 because of the pandemic. She worked out of a ghost kitchen for a while before getting this small retail spot to call home. She's seized on the rise in popularity of charcuterie boards, and her own love of cheese, by offering small boxes of local artisan meats, cheese, bread and fruit to go; in both party sizes (no one is looking) or snack sizes (at the office).

Speaking with Carlock on Tuesday afternoon after, she's learned a lot in the past 10 hours.

"Before I even got to the store at 3 a.m.," Carlock says, "neighbors of the store called me and told me they were there watching things. And when I get there, they brought me coffee and offered to make me breakfast."

She's received texts and messages from people in the neighborhood and regulars checking on her. Carlock says she's not at all discouraged with the neighborhood because "break-ins happen everywhere. I feel indoctrinated."

And seeing the bright side of things, Carlock added she's learned today that, "When you lean into a community, they're gonna be there when you need them."

Sky Rocket Burger, also in Deep Ellum and not far from Amor y Queso, also had a break-in Tuesday morning. The glass on their door was also busted out, but by lunch they already had it replaced and were open for business.

EXPAND Fortunately, the robbers didn't fancy any cheese Tuesday morning. Geovanna Cuevas

Carlock is glad the damage is minimal, but so are margins for small independently owned businesses. Getting a new door will come out-of-pocket. Watch Amor y Queso's social media page for a "doorbuster event" this weekend to raise some extra funds. They will be open for business as usual on Thursday.

Amor y Queso, 2932 Main St., No. 102 (Deep Ellum). 956-237-0660. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Preorder pickups only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; it’s recommended to call ahead of arrival for day-of orders.