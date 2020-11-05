Tacolandia Returns With a Tempting Taco Stop and Deals at Taquerias

Big news: Another annual event is going to look different this year thanks to the pandemic.

But, we’re pretty happy about the route Tacolandia is taking. It’s definitely not safe to gather the large crowd that normally shows up for the annual event, but we’re still going to get plenty of tacos.

The ticket price is accessible, too, at just $20, but starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, you can get each one for just $15. (Presale starts at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: Use the promo code DOTACOS.)

As for what that $15 or $20 gets you: tacos. And no, there’s no zoom link to be emailed to you, no judging, no competitions, no nothin’. Just get your tacos then support local taquerias.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, ticket holders can head over to The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market anytime between 4 and 8 p.m. to experience the Dallas Observer Tacolandia Taco Stop.

There, you’ll get a drive-thru experience to try tacos from six restaurants: Just roll down your window, get your tacos and head home, to a park, wherever you like to enjoy them. The restaurants supplying tacos that day will be Chimalma Taco Bar, Del Sur Tacos, Frida’s Tacos, La Victoria Taqueria, Taco Enzo and Taqueria el Arquito.

One reason to head home instead of a public park, though, is that you’ll also get the Tacolandia Taco Stop Beverage Kit. We’re told to think Estrella Jalisco, an el Jimador margarita, Korbel, Topo Chico and more.

Even better, you’ll also receive a Tacolandia Taco Stop Card, which gets you free tacos at select Dallas restaurants. So, go to a place on the list, get a taco, and while you’re there, show that restaurant some love by also getting another taco, a quesadilla, a margarita — indulge, you’re saving a few bucks on that taco, remember?

This list still has more establishments to come, but for now, here’s what it’s looking like:





This list has two Top 100 Restaurants on it, so that card’s definitely worthwhile.

Get your tickets today — ideally, in that presale window to save a few bucks — and we’ll see you Dec. 8. Please wear a mask, even while in your car, while picking up your tacos. Then, eat all the tacos you can that day and at the restaurants on the card — post a photo on social media and tag the restaurant and use #TacolandiaDAL so we can all keep up with each other.