Primo’s Is Back with Great Happy Hour Deals

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge made a grand return to Uptown last month, following an almost seven-year hiatus.

Bringing back Texas and southern Mexican cuisine, Primo’s has been a long-missed favorite. Primo’s also has plans for two new locations at the River Walk at Central Park in Flower Mound and the Westlake Entrada. In the meantime, you can enjoy some pretty sweet happy hour deals at the flagship Uptown location.

At Primo’s, happy hour takes place every weekday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. But on Monday, guests can enjoy happy hour specials during all hours of operation. Happy hour specials at Primo’s include $3 domestic beers, frozen and on-the-rocks house margaritas for $4, select wines and cocktails for $6 and half-off select appetizers.

Such appetizers include the quesadillas, which make for great filling bites after you’ve downed a margarita or three ($10.95).

EXPAND Do margaritas taste better when they're less expensive? Maybe. courtesy Primo's MX Kitchen and Lounge

On Tuesdays, frozen and on-the-rocks house margaritas are available for just $2. This deal could be potentially dangerous, but luckily the trolley picks you up right by the restaurant.

Wednesdays, enjoy two tacos paired with two shots of tequila for only $10. Tequila on an empty stomach can be unpleasant, but Primo’s has thought of that.

To end the week, happy hour extends until 8 p.m. Thursday, and on Friday, you can get any of the “chosen frozen” cocktails for only $4 during happy hour. These cocktails include the rossini, which is made with Fords Gin, strawberry gin, Fragoli liqueur and prosecco. Equally as good is the bellini blues, made with Skyy blueberry vodka, blueberry compote, BluMania, citrus juice and lemon whip.

Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge, 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown). Happy hour available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday; 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.