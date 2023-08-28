 The 2023 State Fair of Texas Fried Food Winners | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Fried Food Glory: The 2023 Big Tex Choice Award Winners

Each year before the State Fair of Texas opens, judges pick the three Big Tex Choice Award winners. So, when you wonder what you should eat at the fair, this is a great place to start.
August 28, 2023
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas.
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas. State Fair of Texas
Share this:
Every year about a month before the State Fair of Texas reigns at Fair Park in South Dallas, chefs and judges gather around the fryers to select the Big Tex Choice Award winners for best savory, best sweet and most creative.

The process starts early in the summer with more than 50 entries, which are is slimmed down to a roster of 36 semifinalists in July. In early August, 10 finalists were announced. This weekend the winners were chosen.

All entrants in the fried food competition need to have been a vendor at the State Fair for at least one year prior. Most vendors fry food not as a hobby but for a living or a serious side hustle (perhaps for a restaurant), as was the case with last year's winner: Peanut Butter Paradise, from South Dallas' very own Southside Steaks and Cakes.

Other fair veterans like Abel Gonzalez, aka Fried Jesus, prepares all year for the 24 days of the fair and operates several concession stands at once. This year Gonzalez was, once again, a Big Tex finalist with turkey ribs.

For this final competition, which took place on Sunday, Aug. 27, the vendors set up shop behind a big stage and prepared their foods. The panel of judges worked their way through 10 different items: five savory and five sweet. It's a tough job.

The panel this year included Brad Batson, co-founder of Karbach Brewing; Jamie "Jazze" Goodspeed-Maxie of Radio One Dallas; Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill; Norm Hitzges, the recently retired radio host at KTCK The Ticket; Richard Chamberlain, chef of Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House; Sumera Syed, baker and content creator; and Zach & Tee, food content creators.
The implications for winning a Big Tex Choice Award are substantial: the State Fair prints a map each year with the finalists highlighted by an X. It translates into big business. We previously wrote about the deep-fried money that was exposed in the A&E series, Deep Fried Dynasty. In the show, Gonzalez's daily sales goal was $12,000. Fernie's Funnel Cakes, a long-time fair favorite, needed to make more than $80,000 a day.

So, while winning is an honor, it comes with massive expectations, which is one of the reasons contestants need to have prior experience as vendors at the fair. They really have to know what they're getting into.

The rules for submission in the final competition, in addition to a minimum of one year as a concessionaire, state that only new items can be considered (nothing that has been on a fair menu previously), and the food must be served at the fair exactly as it is presented at the competition.

The finalists are judged on presentation (visual appeal), taste and creativity. The judges assign a score of 1 through 10 for each criterion, which are weighted and ranked. The item with the highest creative score wins the most creative award.

Without further powdered sugar, here are this year's Big Tex Choice Award Winners:

click to enlarge
Deep-Fried Pho.
State Fair of Texas

Best Taste Savory

Deep Fried Pho
by Michelle Le
A wonton wrapper holds noodles, thin slices of beef, fresh herbs and bean sprouts, which are all deep fried and served with a side of pho broth for dunking along with lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.

click to enlarge
Biscoff Delight.
State Fair of Texas

Best Taste Sweet

Biscoff Delight
by Stephen El Gidi
A stick is shoved through a slice of New York-style cheesecake, which is coated in Belgian chocolate and Biscoff cookie crumbles then drizzled with Lotus Biscoff spread and topped with one Biscoff cookie.

Most Creative

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
by Cody and Lauren Hays
We called this one. To someone somewhere, maybe under our breath, but we knew this one would win something. Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweeter mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla wafers and a dusting of powdered sugar.

The fair opens on Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22. No running, just walk. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants Around Dallas

Food & Drink News

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants Around Dallas

By Hank Vaughn and Lauren Drewes Daniels
Kate Weiser Chocolate Has a New Wine and Dessert Menu. Yes, Please

First Look

Kate Weiser Chocolate Has a New Wine and Dessert Menu. Yes, Please

By Hank Vaughn
The Republic Texas Tavern Could Maybe Use More Tavern and More Texas, but the Food's on Point

Food & Drink News

The Republic Texas Tavern Could Maybe Use More Tavern and More Texas, but the Food's on Point

By Hank Vaughn
In Frisco, The Owl Bar &amp; Boards Houses the Dallas Area's Largest Alcohol Selection

First Look

In Frisco, The Owl Bar & Boards Houses the Dallas Area's Largest Alcohol Selection

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation