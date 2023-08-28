Fried Food Glory: The 2023 Big Tex Choice Award Winners

The process starts early in the summer with more than 50 entries, which are is slimmed down to a roster of 36 semifinalists in July. In early August, 10 finalists were announced. This weekend the winners were chosen.
All entrants in the fried food competition need to have been a vendor at the State Fair for at least one year prior. Most vendors fry food not as a hobby but for a living or a serious side hustle (perhaps for a restaurant), as was the case with last year's winner: Peanut Butter Paradise, from South Dallas' very own Southside Steaks and Cakes.
Other fair veterans like Abel Gonzalez, aka Fried Jesus, prepares all year for the 24 days of the fair and operates several concession stands at once. This year Gonzalez was, once again, a Big Tex finalist with turkey ribs.
For this final competition, which took place on Sunday, Aug. 27, the vendors set up shop behind a big stage and prepared their foods. The panel of judges worked their way through 10 different items: five savory and five sweet. It's a tough job.
The panel this year included Brad Batson, co-founder of Karbach Brewing; Jamie "Jazze" Goodspeed-Maxie of Radio One Dallas; Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill; Norm Hitzges, the recently retired radio host at KTCK The Ticket; Richard Chamberlain, chef of Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House; Sumera Syed, baker and content creator; and Zach & Tee, food content creators.
The implications for winning a Big Tex Choice Award are substantial: the State Fair prints a map each year with the finalists highlighted by an X. It translates into big business. We previously wrote about the deep-fried money that was exposed in the A&E series, Deep Fried Dynasty. In the show, Gonzalez's daily sales goal was $12,000. Fernie's Funnel Cakes, a long-time fair favorite, needed to make more than $80,000 a day.
Had a great time today with the great folks at @StateFairOfTX as one of the judges for the Big Tex Choice Awards. Some info about the winners. The winner of best tasting Savory Food was Deep Fried Pho. I gave this all 10s for taste, creativity & presentation. It was amazing! pic.twitter.com/2JCjkHideX— Mark Followill (@MFollowill) August 28, 2023
So, while winning is an honor, it comes with massive expectations, which is one of the reasons contestants need to have prior experience as vendors at the fair. They really have to know what they're getting into.
The rules for submission in the final competition, in addition to a minimum of one year as a concessionaire, state that only new items can be considered (nothing that has been on a fair menu previously), and the food must be served at the fair exactly as it is presented at the competition.
The finalists are judged on presentation (visual appeal), taste and creativity. The judges assign a score of 1 through 10 for each criterion, which are weighted and ranked. The item with the highest creative score wins the most creative award.
Without further powdered sugar, here are this year's Big Tex Choice Award Winners:
Best Taste Savory
Deep Fried Pho
by Michelle LeA wonton wrapper holds noodles, thin slices of beef, fresh herbs and bean sprouts, which are all deep fried and served with a side of pho broth for dunking along with lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.
Best Taste Sweet
Biscoff Delight
by Stephen El Gidi A stick is shoved through a slice of New York-style cheesecake, which is coated in Belgian chocolate and Biscoff cookie crumbles then drizzled with Lotus Biscoff spread and topped with one Biscoff cookie.
Most Creative
Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
by Cody and Lauren HaysWe called this one. To someone somewhere, maybe under our breath, but we knew this one would win something. Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweeter mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla wafers and a dusting of powdered sugar.
The fair opens on Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22. No running, just walk.