The Big Tex Choice Awards: Honey Buns, Horchata and Deep-Fried Charcuterie

On Sunday a panel gathered in Fair Park to judge 10 fried-food finalists for the 18th annual Big Tex Choice Awards. The winners are the cream of the fried crop at the State Fair of Texas, which runs Sept. 30 - Oct. 23. In addition to bragging rights, Big Tex winners usually enjoy long lines at their booths as they're literally on the map for both foodies and families seeking to eat their weight in fried food.
The panel of judges for this year's event included Brad Batson, co-founder of Karback Brewing; Hiawatha Williams, founder and owner of Williams Chicken; Lance Barrow of CBS Sports; Marisco Trejo of La Casita Bakeshop; "Big Rob" Maiden, one of the Mavs Maniacs; and Bruce Sifford, chairman of the board of directors for the State Fair.
This competition started earlier this summer with more than 50 entrants, who were whittled down to 35 semifinalists. Ten items were selected for the finals a few weeks ago.
The Big Tex Choice Award for Best Taste - Savory winner went to Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes, who appeared on the A&E Network's Deep Fried Dynasty this year. Their fried charcuterie boards are wonton-wrapped nuggets with fresh mozzarella, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Italian herbs. That's deep fried then topped with goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey.
The Garza family are veterans of the Big Tex awards. They've had a booth at the fair for more than 35 years and have made the Big Tex finals four times now, winning twice for Best Taste - Sweet and once for Most Creative. To illustrate the impact of winning, back in 2018, Denise Garza de la Cruz told us that business doubled after receiving an award.
The Big Tex Choice Award for Most Creative went to Peanut Butter Paradise (photo at top) by husband and wife team Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes. Easter and Sternes own Southside Steaks and Cakes, a restaurant just 2,000 feet from the fairgrounds. Last year was their first year as a fair concessionaire, and this was their first year to participate in the Big Tex Awards.
Easter and Sternes were startled by this award not just for the prestige and business impact, but for their own history with the fair.
"Words can't explain ... this is the first time my mom can even get into the fair and she's 75 years old, I'm kind of emotional about that," Easter said speaking of the financial barriers many face attending the fair. "When I was able to go to the fair, I wasn't ever able to get any of the treats. So to actually be on the other side of it it means the world to me. I'm in paradise right now.
"We've learned so much, it's even helped us with our own business. The state fair brings business to our restaurant," Sternes said.
"Last year, we weren't too concerned about chasing the books, to be honest," Easter said. "We were trying to learn the system. They just kept telling us, 'Do not run out of product,' so that was our main concern. It's been a great experience."
Not running out of product this year will be an even bigger challenge now that they've been given a Big Tex Award.