The Fifth is a Richardson Culinary Hide-Out

It can be frustrating to spend your days sifting through local food news for a living, only to learn about a spot that's been right under your nose but you'd missed for years. In a large metropolitan area, it's bound to happen.
Case in point: The Fifth, an end cap at the II Creeks Plaza retail center in the Canyon Creek neighborhood of Richardson. It's well-nestled. If you don't have business in the area or live nearby, you'd likely never know of this shopping center hiding under the canopy of large, old trees.
The dining room is of modest size with some deep spacious booths, which makes for a not-too-busy experience. It's anchored by a large bar and an even larger, climate-controlled stone patio with a fireplace. When the weather is in the Goldilocks belt — give or take 20 degrees either way — it's surely a nice place to dine.
While the space is appealing, the details in the menu are what really shine here. Start with a charcuterie and cheese board filled with house-cured meats and cheese, some local. Expect to see seasonal items, like the grilled peaches when we visited a little earlier this summer. This board all alone would make for a substantial meal.
Before serving, thin slices of shaved corned beef are seared on the grill and topped with Swiss cheese. The final construction includes a house-made coleslaw with a house dressing called Louie. La Casita's toasted seeded sourdough holds it all together. It’s a mountain of wonder and is one of the better sandwiches we've had in quite some time. And we pride ourselves on the number of sandwiches we eat.
We would have eaten more, but couldn't. Future endeavors will include the chicken-fried chicken with a bacon gravy and, perhaps, the High Society Burger with wagyu beef, brie, caramelized onions and a pepper aioli on a brioche bun.
Service here was doting. Everyone is well versed in the menu and could explain dishes in detail. We didn't get a chance to spend time at the bar, but grabbing a drink there with a blue cheese fondue could be an amazing happy hour.
The Fifth also has a Saturday and Sunday brunch. If the dinner menu is any indication, brunch is certainly worth checking out, especially on the patio when the weather is nice.
The Fifth, 2701 Custer Parkway, Richardson, 4 – 9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday