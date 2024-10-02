Sorry Big Tex, Big Pig Is the Real Hero of the State Fair

click to enlarge Don't — for the love of it all — try to feed Boris a corn dog. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Lazing the days away at the State Fair of Texas is a very unbothered 1,000-pound Yorkshire boar named Boris. In a small pen next to the swine barn behind the Cotton Bowl, this mild-mannered, snooze-prone pig is a steadfast mascot for the livestock side of the fair. He doesn't do much but lie there, which is, frankly, the biggest attraction of all.A fan keeps a cool breeze going, and his bed of hay provides a soft place for endless hours of naps in the shade. Fairgoers are continuously amazed at all Boris has to offer, just sleeping. Some children run to their parents. Adults gasp.Perhaps file this under IYKYK. If you don't, well, you'll just have to go see for yourself.About a week before the fair opened this year, we grabbed a few minutes with Daryl Real, senior vice president of livestock at the State Fair of Texas. We wanted to glean insight into the most-whispered-about character on the fairgrounds. We wanted to know more about the life of Boris:Every day is just a little busier, and the final week before the fair is just crazy because everything's coming together. You're trying to get all the spit shine on and ready to go.Boris is a little bit like James Bond. There's someone else always playing Boris. Like how sometimes 007 was Sean Connery. There's been lots of 007s over the years. Boris is a stage name. But this year Boris will be a Yorkshire boar and he'll weigh right at about 1,000 pounds. And he's four years old — in his prime.Yes, ma'am.He's definitely an attraction. I mean, we have people every year that come in and they ask "Hey, where's that big pig at? I want to see Big Pig."Boris can eat 20 pounds of feed in a day, which is typically corn- and soybean meal- based. So it'll be mainly ground corn, but have some soybean, and also, his feed is vitamin packed. It's got everything that he needs, a complete diet.Pigs are actually extremely gregarious animals and they like people. After a little while though, they're going to go rest. We all like people, and then we want to go be alone. So, if you come up to him while he's at the fair sometimes he'll be up and talking to people, he'll grunt and then other times he'll be laying down at the back of the pen taking a nap.And he's a big pig, and when you're big, you have to take lots of naps.Yes, we actually have a sign that we had made that says "Respect My Space" with a picture of a corn dog with a slash through it.Yeah, don't feed him a corny dog.Unfortunately, my employee who has been working for me for a long time, who loves to take care of Boris, has to clean the pen multiple times a day because somebody always thinks it would be really cool to feed him a funnel cake or a corny dog. Most people are pretty respectful, though, and there are actually two layers of fencing, so there's a fence for him and there's a little buffer fence to keep people back so that they can't do that as easily.No, he stays in that pen during the run of the fair. He has some exercise days ... it kind of depends on what else is going on at the fair on that particular day. There are days when we're rotating the animals in and out of the swine barn, but when there's a down day where we're changing over, we'll take him into the swine barn and give him some exercise on those days.It just depends, just to be honest with you. It very much depends on what that value is for him moving forward. He may go back to the farm and continue to be a sire, but at some point they all will live their purpose and become food.