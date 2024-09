Newsy Phrases We Think Big Tex Should Utter in 2024

Big Tex may not be fireproof, but he is timeless.As the official greeter and probably the biggest photo op of the State Fair of Texas , the Dickies-clad icon has been a welcoming presence since 1952. But he’s a gentle giant, the sort of cowboy who uses only a few words. A few specific words, at that.“Howdy, folks.”Isn’t it time Big Tex speaks up a bit more?Visitors from all over the state come to Dallas for the fair, but if we have such a massive captive audience, it would be helpful to hear a more Dallas-centric message from Big Tex. Let’s clue in our neighbors from the rest of the state and beyond about what makes Dallas tick and highlight some of our more pressing matters. After all, even compared to teens who communicate in short, emoji-filled texts, Big Tex has a tiny vocabulary.Here are the relevant news-forward phrases we think Big Tex should charm visitors with at the 2024 State Fair of Texas: