Big Tex may not be fireproof, but he is timeless.
As the official greeter and probably the biggest photo op of the State Fair of Texas, the Dickies-clad icon has been a welcoming presence since 1952. But he’s a gentle giant, the sort of cowboy who uses only a few words. A few specific words, at that.
“Howdy, folks.”
Isn’t it time Big Tex speaks up a bit more?
Visitors from all over the state come to Dallas for the fair, but if we have such a massive captive audience, it would be helpful to hear a more Dallas-centric message from Big Tex. Let’s clue in our neighbors from the rest of the state and beyond about what makes Dallas tick and highlight some of our more pressing matters. After all, even compared to teens who communicate in short, emoji-filled texts, Big Tex has a tiny vocabulary.
Here are the relevant news-forward phrases we think Big Tex should charm visitors with at the 2024 State Fair of Texas:
“City Hall is looking for a new City Manager and Police Chief. Apply Now!”
"The city of Austin is trying to hire me."
“Hey, developers, you can start building multi-family residences in single-family neighborhoods now.”
“At least the Texas Rangers were really good last year, am I right?”
“The Dallas Zoo hasn’t had any animals stolen in a while now.”
“You’d think as tall as I am, I would be able to see all the Venezuelan gangs infiltrating Dallas, but I can’t.”
“You might or might not be able to own and operate an Airbnb here.”
“Welcome to SEC country.”
“Our mayor’s office is nonpartisan, but the man who works in it now is the most vocal Republican mayor in the U.S.”
“The DART Silver Line might be ready before the 2054 State Fair.”
“Jerry Jones the owner should fire Jerry Jones the general manager.”
“Get your zoning application in now. It might take up to 53 weeks before City Council takes action on it.”
“Leave those guns at home, partner. Unless, that is, you’re a law enforcement officer. Sorry, Ken.”