 Dallas Judge Denies Ken Paxton Injunction Against Fair Gun Ban | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Judge Denies Ken Paxton's Request To Block State Fair Gun Ban

Attorney General Ken Paxton changed his mind about when city contractors can ban guns. Judge rules he was right the first time.
September 19, 2024
Leave your guns at home before heading for the state fair.
Leave your guns at home before heading for the state fair. State Fair of Texas
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A Dallas County district judge ruled on Thursday that the State Fair of Texas can proceed with its new rule banning guns, denying an injunction requested by Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton.

On Aug. 29, Paxton filed a request for an injunction against the State Fair and the city of Dallas to keep a new policy banning almost all guns from entering the fair from taking effect. Paxton claimed that the city, which owns Fair Park and leases it to the State Fair of Texas, didn’t have the authority to ban gun owners from bringing their firearms with them onto the premises.

“Fair Park is owned by the City of Dallas which contracts with the State Fair of Texas for the management of the annual fair,” a press release from Paxton’s office said on Aug. 29. “Since state law permits gun owners to carry in places owned or leased by government entities unless otherwise statutorily prohibited, the prohibition represented an unlawful infringement on Texans’ legal rights. Dallas and the State Fair have refused to comply with state law."

On Thursday, Judge Emily Tobolowski disagreed.

The gun policy was announced in August, along with a few other new safety protocols following the 2023 shooting at the fair in which three people were injured on a crowded Saturday night in the food court building.

A spokesperson for the fair said it had no comment on Tobolowski's decision. In August, Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, noted that similar gun bans were commonplace in the U.S.

"The State Fair has adopted a similar policy to that of most mass community gathering events like athletic competitions, concerts, and other Fairs throughout the state and across the nation. The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures," Condoianis said in an Aug. 14 statement to the Observer. "Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."

According to WFAA, during Thursday’s hearing, the matter of Paxton’s withdrawal of a 2016 opinion concerning guns at the Fort Worth Zoo featured prominently. Similar to Dallas' arrangement with the State Fair of Texas, Fort Worth owns the zoo property but contracts with the private nonprofit Fort Worth Zoological Association to manage the zoo.

While subdivisions of state government — cities, in this case — cannot ban firearms unless specifically allowed by state law, the opinion said that the rule doesn't apply to private entities leasing property from cities. Paxton, however, had a change of heart and withdrew that opinion earlier this month.

"A reviewing court would likely conclude that under existing law, a private, non-profit corporation such as the association is not considered a political subdivision of the state," Paxton's office wrote in 2016.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
New Dallas Winter, Snowfall Forecast Released: Here’s What To Expect

Weather

New Dallas Winter, Snowfall Forecast Released: Here’s What To Expect

By Kelly Dearmore
Texas Universities Gain Ground in 2025 Best Colleges Rankings

Education

Texas Universities Gain Ground in 2025 Best Colleges Rankings

By Kelly Dearmore
UT Dallas Student Journalists Strike, Allege Retaliation for Palestine Encampment Coverage

Education

UT Dallas Student Journalists Strike, Allege Retaliation for Palestine Encampment Coverage

By Emma Ruby
Dallas Observer Has an Opening for a News Reporter — a Good One

Just Announced

Dallas Observer Has an Opening for a News Reporter — a Good One

By Patrick Williams
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation