The Best Non-Asian Dumplings of Dallas

A quick look at non-Asian dumplings in North Texas.
August 2, 2023
Asia isn't the only part of the world that produces dumplings. We take a look at some of the rest of the world's offerings.
When one thinks of dumplings, those small little bundles of dough wrapped around various fillings that can be fried, boiled, steamed or baked, it is usually the Asian varieties that come to mind. This is for good reason, as every culture in that part of the world has some version of this popular treat, with the Chinese variety being perhaps the most common in North Texas.

The Observer did a review of some of the best examples of Southeast Asian dumplings earlier this year, but we didn’t want to give short shrift to the other cultures throughout the world that also lay claim to their own versions of these savory pockets of flavor. With that in mind, here’s a sampling of just a few of the other types and styles of dumplings that can be found in the area.

Tordelli at Baonecci.
Italian

Italian dumplings are numerous and varied, from ravioli and tortellini to calzones, which are actually giant dumplings. Baonecci (7151 Preston Road, Frisco) serves up a wonderful dumpling native to the village of Lucca in Italy called a tordelli. These little round pockets of meat-filled pasta with house-made pork and beef Bolognese sauce rival those found in Lucca itself. Of course, there are several spots serving up a decent ravioli such as Eataly (8687 N. Central Expressway), Carbone (1617 Hi Line Drive) and the lobster ravioli at Nonna (4115 Lomo Alto Drive).

Empanadas at Big Yummy.
Spanish

The Iberian peninsula’s contribution to the world of dumplings is, of course, the empanada. These crescent-shaped savory pastries are very similar to samosas and can be filled with practically anything, including beef, chicken, fish, veggies and cheese, the latter being what really sets them apart from many of their dumpling brethren on this list. Empanadas are everywhere in North Texas, being a part of so many of the cuisines of Latin America. A few of our favorites can be found at EB Latin Bistro (6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano) and Big Yummy (16246 Midway Road, Addison), along with Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse (1807 Ross Ave.).

Kreplach at Deli News.
Jewish

Kreplach are little dumplings usually filled with ground meat or mashed potatoes, most often boiled and served in chicken soup. Deli News (17062 Preston Road) and Cindi’s Deli throughout the North Texas area both serve up a bowl (or cup) of chicken soup with kreplach that is soothing and satisfying.

Pierogi to go at Taste of Poland.
Polish

The Polish version of the dumpling is the pierogi or its smaller sibling, uszka. Uszka is primarily filled with mushroom and onion and is popular at Christmastime, but the more common pierogi are boiled and often pan-fried prior to serving and can be stuffed with both sweet and savory items, including minced meat, potatoes, sauerkraut, buckwheat, blueberries or strawberries. Taste of Poland (2301 Central Expressway, Plano) offers both uszka (16 to an order) and pierogis (six to an order) stuffed with potato and cheese, kraut and mushrooms. Also available are “Chicago Style” pierogis, which are described as ravioli-style served 12 to an order with sautéed onions. All can be panfried for an additional fee.

The dining room hours are limited, but luckily there's also a small Polish market here where you can pick up several varieties of prepackaged pierogis to go.

Sambusa at Agoza Kitchen.
Ethiopian

Sambusas, Ethiopia’s entrant into the dumpling scene, are reminiscent of empanadas or samosas. Agoza Kitchen (5528 Alpha Road) serves a great version — a steal at only $1.50 each. These little triangles of goodness are deep-fried and filled with lentils that are just full of flavor with an almost meat-like flavor.

That’s a good beginning for any dumpling aficionado out there looking to expand their palate beyond Southeast Asia, and we haven’t even talked about Russia’s version (pelmeni), the samosa from India or mantu from Afghanistan. And then there are those other items that, semantically at least, might also be considered as dumplings, such chimichangas and cabbage rolls. And what of the taquito? Do the dumplings found in chicken and dumplings count as dumplings for our discussion? Where does it all end? With Hot Pockets? Yes, it probably ends with Hot Pockets. But we leave it all as an exercise for the reader. Good luck.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
