This Weekend: Texas Veggie Fair, Night Markets and the Grape Turns 46

In honor of its 46th anniversary, the Grape is hosting a special dinner with WhistlePig for a four-course bistro menu. Chef/owner Brian Luscher has designed the menu to complement the aged whiskies for pairings. Reservations are required.

What: Fourth Annual WhistlePig Dinner

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25

Where: The Grape, 2808 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Tickets: $145 per person; 214-828-1981

***

Head to West Dallas this Friday for the Commerce Street Night Market, where local artists, creatives and emerging business owners come together for you to discover. You’ll get to try different bites and drinks as well as play outdoor games and hear live music while shopping through vendors at the open-air pavilion. This is the last one for the year, so go enjoy the fall weather. Free. All ages welcome; the event is both family- and dog-friendly.

What: Commerce Street Night Market

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26

Where: Pike West Commerce, 444 W. Commerce St. (West Dallas)

***

The Texas Veggie Fair makes a comeback this weekend, this time with a first-ever vegan athlete panel. Other panels involve discussions around training, wellness, disease prevention and green living. The rest of the event will get you samples that celebrate

. This event also takes place in one of Dallas’ most beautiful parks, so it’s worth making a day out of it. Free and family- and dog-friendly.

What: 2018 Texas Veggie Fair

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Where: Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

***

Klyde Warren Park welcomes the city’s “hottest chefs” to offer bites paired with wines, spirits and locally brewed beers. Speakers, “one-of-a-kind activities” and music from a DJ will complement. More than 20 vineyards will be available for tastings. Tickets get you admission and tastings.

What: Park & Palate Grand Taste

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy. (Arts District)

Tickets: $75

***

Our fall weather is clearly prime for outdoor events, which is why there are a lot of them this weekend. One is the Asian Street Food Night Market, where more than 20 local vendors will be cooking and serving more than 100 different dishes and snacks. Tickets get you in, and vendors will take cash for tastings. Family-friendly.

What: Dallas Asian Street Food Night Market

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Where: Parking lot of Super Fresh Market, 1301 Custer Road, Plano

Tickets: $5

***

The Tequila, Taco and Cerveza Fest is making its way to Dallas-Fort Worth for the first time, where you can get just what the title implies. More than 40 tequila brands and multiple taco recipes from Dallas’ food trucks will be available, along with cold cervezas. Live Lucha Libre wrestlers and mariachi musicians will provide entertainment. Tickets range from just attending (designated drivers/underage who don’t sample) to general admission with plenty of sampling and VIP with lots of sampling. There’s a 21-and-older for requirement for sampling, but all ages are welcome.

What: 2018 Dallas Tequila, Taco and Cerveza Fest

When: 5-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Where: AirHogs Stadium, 1651 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie

Tickets: $10-60