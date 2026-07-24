Six Restaurants to Try in Dallas’ Historic West End

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The following is sponsored content by West End Dining Group.

Dallas’ West End District is known as the city’s birthplace. It’s where the first trading outpost in the city was erected. Today, it serves as a historic epicenter for locals and tourists alike. Luckily for them, there are also plenty of fantastic restaurants and bars lining the area’s streets.

North Market Street, in particular, is home to a diverse selection of places to eat and drink, ranging from upscale steakhouses to traditional taquerias, all within a stone’s throw from one another.

We have the West End Dining Group to thank for that. Market Street’s restaurant row truly has something for everyone.

Liam’s Steakhouse offers a Halal menu alongside its traditional one. Photo courtesy of West End Dining Group

Liam’s Steakhouse

1713 North Market Street

Locals love this restaurant. For two consecutive years, Liam’s Steakhouse has been named the best steakhouse in Dallas in our Best of Dallas Readers’ Choice poll. That’s a pretty big feat, considering it has only been open for two and a half years. Still, people keep coming back and voting for it to be named the best in the city. After all, it’s hard to beat a lunch deal that boasts entrees under $20. There’s also a stellar happy hour with $5 house wine and draft beer that runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. And word has it that the weekend brunch is fantastic. But one thing that truly makes Liam’s stand out is its dedicated Halal menu (available on request). It’s rare to find a steakhouse that offers Halal options, let alone an entire, carefully crafted menu.

RJ Mexican Cuisine

1701 North Market Street

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They had us at $5 margaritas. With a happy hour that runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, there’s no excuse not to go. In a few weeks, a happy hour marg here might just be cheaper than a gallon of gas. But the insanely good happy hour deals aren’t the only thing that makes this spot so beloved by locals that it has stuck around for more than 23 years; it’s just an overall incredible Mexican restaurant. Our readers chose RJ as the best Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas in 2025 and 2024, and in 2023, they named it the best all-around restaurant downtown. Talk about a winning streak!

Chet’s

208 North Market Street

Chet’s is sexy. There’s no other way to describe it. It might also have the most comfortable chairs you’re likely to find in a restaurant. Originally an Irish pub, Chet’s started serving food during the pandemic, and today the menu has a unique Irish-Texas flair. It is also the place to get an Old Fashioned. And if you’re lucky enough to snag a spot on the patio in the evening when the weather is nice, you’ll have a beautiful view of Reunion Tower. On holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, the patio at Chet’s is prime real estate for watching the Reunion fireworks and drone shows.

Moak’s Family Texas BBQ

302 North Market Street

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You know you’re in for some stellar BBQ when there’s a bull statue outside blowing smoke. Moak’s is as Texan as they come, even making its BBQ sauce with Dr Pepper. The place also takes “Everything is bigger in Texas” to a whole new level with its Texas Dino Rib. Sure, it’s $34 for a single rib, but it’s pretty much the size of a full rack. The Dino is only sold on weekends, and that’s probably for the best. Like most BBQ joints, Moak’s typically stays open until sell-out, so if you want to make sure to get exactly what you want, plan to get there a little early. There’s also a different lunch special every day of the week.

Mas Street Tacos

1722 North Market Street

It’s easy to find street tacos in Dallas, but it can be hard to find truly good ones. Mas Street Tacos is one of the places serving up good ones. This little taqueria, tucked into the corner of North Market and Corbin streets, is just across from the DART station, making it easy for commuters and travelers to stop in for a quick bite. Also, in true Texas fashion, Mas offers incredible breakfast tacos. Take advantage of the patio when the weather is nice, too.

3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails

311 North Market Street, #100

For seven years, 3Eleven has been slinging some of the best craft cocktails in the city. The bar is massive and the drink menu extensive. If you want to give 3Eleven a try during happy hour, you can snag $8 classic cocktails, $5 craft beers, $4 domestic beers and $10 starters from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. And while cocktails are the star of the show here, the food is not to be ignored. 3Eleven functions as a farm-to-table scratch kitchen, so the ingredients are top-quality. But we would be remiss if we didn’t call attention to the restaurant’s design: Reminiscent of a vintage New Orleans dining room, 3Eleven presents an air of Southern charm and sophistication, but without the stuffiness.