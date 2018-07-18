M3CCA Releases Music Video for 'Insecurity Blankets'

Over the last year, Dallas hip-hop soul vocalist M3CCA has built a reputation for providing a unique live music experience that is both sensual and spiritual. She recently made her first foray into creating visuals to accompany her music with the release of her first video for her song “Insecurity Blankets” from her EP Fruittape.

The video features M3CCA in the role of a human canvas as nature scenes and psychedelic waves of color beamed from a projector cascade over her. There’s an element of eroticism to the video, but the primary message of the song and video is about overcoming insecurity and learning to become confident with who and what you are.

The project was a DIY effort between M3CCA and director YLLW DMND, who shot the video on film using a vintage Panasonic camera and 8 mm film. The production for the “Insecurity Blankets” video was organic and improvised.