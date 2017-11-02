Dallas Observer Mixtape with DJ Junkyard

Herman Glaspie has never chased the spotlight, but as DJ Junkyard he's a constant presence in the Dallas DJ scene. He’s had his hands on the decks since he was a preteen in the '80s, playing on his father's rig.

Glaspie often plays old-school, Detroit-influenced techno. For this week’s mixtape, he comes in rough and ready with a set of bangers that show reverence for the classic '90s rave mixtape in all of its lo-fi glory.

<p>Listen to <a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/herman-glaspie-landr-high/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape #159: Herman Glaspie</a> <span>by</span><a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape Series</a> <span>on</span> <a href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

How did you get started deejaying? How long have you been at it?

I had a natural attraction to music from an early age. My father was a DJ at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls. I used to get on my father's decks. My earliest years were in hip-hop. When I was a teenager in my Martin High School days, I was playing house parties. During those days, I would go to the teen club Level 5 in Lamar and see Joshua Graham playing techno, house and new-wave music.

After high school, I took a hiatus. When I came back to it, my friends would sit in at Village Station, which is now known as S4. That is where I initially cut my teeth playing for a club dance floor. It has been a constant in my life ever since.

What is your relationship with techno?

I am very much a four on the floor kind of DJ, and I connect most with how that develops in techno. I like the four on the floor, whether it be house, techno, hip-hop or even a punk band, but I definitely tend to lean toward the classic Detroit sound.

How was this mix made, and is there a theme or guiding idea behind it?

This was made on two turntables and a mixer and recorded into a portable recorder. I leaned toward more of a Chicago vibe for this music. It's loosely an evolution from a mixtape I made when I was in junior high — so heavy on nostalgia.

How often do you play vinyl?

I play vinyl and I play digital, whatever the occasion calls for. I prefer vinyl because of the bass response and overall fidelity, but I recognize the advantages of both formats. On the digital side, Traktor is convenient for playing records I don't have or are damaged — not to mention saving wear and tear on the records I already own.

What do you produce in?

I produce in Ableton for the most part, but I have various electronic odds and ends that get thrown into the mix. I used to have an 808 but had to sell it.

Do you have favorite DJs or producers?

I love Africa Bambata, World Class Wreckin' Cru. As far as house goes, I love Kerri Chandler, who just happens to be playing It’ll Do next week. With techno, I love Dave Clarke but really love Blake Baxter and Inner City. Those are my roots. Of course, I can't forget to mention Kraftwerk.

Do you have any music coming down the pipe?

I have about 20-25 tracks that I'm really happy with that I've been sending around. We’ll see what happens. I may end up just pressing them myself.

Track List:

Project 22 Ft Charlie Green – "Bus Stop (Electric Slide)"

Anticapella – "Ooh Ooh, I Love You Baby" Mary J. Blige – "House Mix"

Point G – "Druker"

The Who – "Quadraphenia (Original and remix)"

Atnarko Bear – "Tunnel Vision"

4 Da Strong – "More"

KC Flight – "Voices"

Ralph Resario – "Wanna Give It Up"

Franklin Ajaye – "Don't Smoke Dope, Fry Your Hair"

Hermam G – "Original Tracks"

