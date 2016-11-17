Introducing the 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase Schedule
|
Get in on this year's DOMA showcase action with Dezi 5 and more than 50 other local bands.
Kathy Tran
The 28th annual Dallas Observer Music Awards are less than a month away, and the real fun is just getting underway. Voting for the awards' 40 categories has been open for more than a month, and the dates have been set for the showcase and the awards ceremony. Now it's time to reveal the schedule for the showcase, which takes place in Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 3.
With more than 50 bands spread across nine venues, all little more than a stone's throw away from one another, the DOMA showcase is the maximal night of local music of the year. From 6:40 in the evening to 2 in the morning, the music runs nonstop, and the fun is to hop from venue to venue catching as many bands as you can. That's why, just like last year, lineups are mixed style to style and genre to genre.
Here's where everyone will be performing this year:
Green Room
8 p.m. – Kwinton Gray Project
9 p.m. – Fridays Foolery
10 p.m. – Southpaw Preachers
11 p.m. – Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials
Midnight – Hares on the Mountain
The Door
7 p.m. – Cleric
8 p.m. – Mirror Box
9 p.m. – Mountain of Smoke
10 p.m. – Buffalo Black
11 p.m. – Sudie
Midnight – The Rich Girls
Prophet Bar
7:20 p.m. – Danny Diamonds
8:20 p.m. – Stevie James Trio
9:20 p.m. – Moon Waves
10:20 p.m. – Texas Gentleman
11:20 p.m. – Whiskey Folk Ramblers
12:20 a.m. – Bobby Sessions
Reno's
7:20 p.m. – Native Fox
8:20 p.m. – Tricounty Terror
9:20 p.m. – Supersonic Lips
10:20 p.m. – Matt Tedder
11:20 p.m. – Vincent Neil Emerson
12:20 a.m. – In Memory of Man
Trees
6:40 p.m. – Daniel Markham
7:40 p.m. – Ryan Thomas Becker
8:40 p.m. – Foco de Atelier
9:40 p.m. – Mothership
10:40 p.m. – Straight Tequila Night
11:40 p.m. – Cure for Paranoia
12:40 a.m. – Dezi 5
Three Links
6:40 p.m. – Skinny Cooks
7:40 p.m. – Teen Slut
8:40 p.m. – The Heavy Hands
9:40 p.m. – iill
10:40 p.m. – Loafers
11:40 p.m. – Sealion
12:40 a.m. – Pinkish Black
Dada (Outside)
7:20 p.m. – 88 Killa
8:20 p.m. – Dead Mockingbirds
9:20 p.m. – Le Cure
10:20 p.m. – Party Static
11:20 p.m. – Blue, the Misfit
12:20 a.m. – Vandoliers
Dada (Inside)
6:40 p.m. – Teenage Sexx
7:40 p.m. – They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy
8:40 p.m. – Field Guide
9:40 p.m. – Cygnus
10:40 p.m. – The Outfit, TX
11:40 p.m. – Different Strokes
12:40 a.m. – Sam Lao
Off the Record
8:00 p.m. – Wanz Dover
9:00 p.m. – Sober
10:00 p.m. – thejohnstewart of ALL/EVERYTHING
Tickets for the showcase go for an eminently reasonable $15 for general admission, which gets you in to each venue the whole night through. You can also spring the VIP treatment for $40, which also gets you perks like free food, comped drinks and a T-shirt. For more info and to purchase your tickets, visit dallasobservermusicawards.com.
The DOMA ceremony follows a few days after the showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and, like last year, will be at The Bomb Factory. (Attendance costs an even lower fee of $0.) In the meantime, don't forget to vote for this year's nominees at 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com. Voting will be open until 11:59 p.m. the night before the showcase.
