Introducing the 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase Schedule

The 28th annual Dallas Observer Music Awards are less than a month away, and the real fun is just getting underway. Voting for the awards' 40 categories has been open for more than a month, and the dates have been set for the showcase and the awards ceremony. Now it's time to reveal the schedule for the showcase, which takes place in Deep Ellum on Saturday, Dec. 3.

With more than 50 bands spread across nine venues, all little more than a stone's throw away from one another, the DOMA showcase is the maximal night of local music of the year. From 6:40 in the evening to 2 in the morning, the music runs nonstop, and the fun is to hop from venue to venue catching as many bands as you can. That's why, just like last year, lineups are mixed style to style and genre to genre.

Here's where everyone will be performing this year:

Green Room

8 p.m. – Kwinton Gray Project

9 p.m. – Fridays Foolery

10 p.m. – Southpaw Preachers

11 p.m. – Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials

Midnight – Hares on the Mountain

The Door

7 p.m. – Cleric

8 p.m. – Mirror Box

9 p.m. – Mountain of Smoke

10 p.m. – Buffalo Black

11 p.m. – Sudie

Midnight – The Rich Girls

Prophet Bar

7:20 p.m. – Danny Diamonds

8:20 p.m. – Stevie James Trio

9:20 p.m. – Moon Waves

10:20 p.m. – Texas Gentleman

11:20 p.m. – Whiskey Folk Ramblers

12:20 a.m. – Bobby Sessions

Reno's

7:20 p.m. – Native Fox

8:20 p.m. – Tricounty Terror

9:20 p.m. – Supersonic Lips

10:20 p.m. – Matt Tedder

11:20 p.m. – Vincent Neil Emerson

12:20 a.m. – In Memory of Man

Trees

6:40 p.m. – Daniel Markham

7:40 p.m. – Ryan Thomas Becker

8:40 p.m. – Foco de Atelier

9:40 p.m. – Mothership

10:40 p.m. – Straight Tequila Night

11:40 p.m. – Cure for Paranoia

12:40 a.m. – Dezi 5

Three Links

6:40 p.m. – Skinny Cooks

7:40 p.m. – Teen Slut

8:40 p.m. – The Heavy Hands

9:40 p.m. – iill

10:40 p.m. – Loafers

11:40 p.m. – Sealion

12:40 a.m. – Pinkish Black

Dada (Outside)

7:20 p.m. – 88 Killa

8:20 p.m. – Dead Mockingbirds

9:20 p.m. – Le Cure

10:20 p.m. – Party Static

11:20 p.m. – Blue, the Misfit

12:20 a.m. – Vandoliers

Dada (Inside)

6:40 p.m. – Teenage Sexx

7:40 p.m. – They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy

8:40 p.m. – Field Guide

9:40 p.m. – Cygnus

10:40 p.m. – The Outfit, TX

11:40 p.m. – Different Strokes

12:40 a.m. – Sam Lao

Off the Record

8:00 p.m. – Wanz Dover

9:00 p.m. – Sober

10:00 p.m. – thejohnstewart of ALL/EVERYTHING

Tickets for the showcase go for an eminently reasonable $15 for general admission, which gets you in to each venue the whole night through. You can also spring the VIP treatment for $40, which also gets you perks like free food, comped drinks and a T-shirt. For more info and to purchase your tickets, visit dallasobservermusicawards.com.

The DOMA ceremony follows a few days after the showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and, like last year, will be at The Bomb Factory. (Attendance costs an even lower fee of $0.) In the meantime, don't forget to vote for this year's nominees at 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com. Voting will be open until 11:59 p.m. the night before the showcase.

