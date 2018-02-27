For Now, Dallas Remains the Bike-Share Wild West

The idea, put forward by Dallas officials and reported in the Observer and elsewhere throughout the end of 2017, was that the City Council was going to do something about the bikes this spring. The public, inasmuch as the public is represented by Dallas social media, was fed up with the green, yellow, silver, orange and red bikes that had sprung up around the city and wanted the council to do something about it. On Monday, Dallas residents found out that's not going to happen, at least for awhile.

Since Garland-based VBikes — they're the silver ones with the yellow wheels — dropped off its first bikes in Dallas in August 2017, the company and its competitors, LimeBike, Ofo, Spin and MoBike, have placed as many as 20,000 bicycles in Dallas. The city quickly went from being one of the largest cities in the country with no bike-share program to having the most bike-share bikes in the United States, city staff said Monday. Dallas has 6,000 more bike-share bikes than New York City and 8,000 more than Seattle.

While Dallas residents and visitors to the city are using the bikes — according to city data, 70,000 riders have taken a spin on the bikes — they haven't come without headaches. Since Dallas 311 began fielding complaints about the bikes in September, residents have called the city more than 1,400 times to complain about vandalized bikes, bikes blocking sidewalks, bikes left in neighborhoods for significant periods of time and too many bikes parked in the same spot.