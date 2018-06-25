As Texas Dems Gather in Fort Worth, State GOP Targets Lupe Valdez

The Democratic Party can't win in Texas because it's dead, the state GOP says.

Over the weekend, the Texas Democratic Party, still big if not that powerful, took over downtown Fort Worth for its biennial state convention. The party's full slate of statewide nominees preached to the assembled choir, and the party did its business, passing a platform calling for a bunch of stuff that will never happen in Texas — universal health care, an increased minimum wage and the expansion of abortion rights — and training volunteers ahead of the general election. Texas Republicans made an appearance, too, targeting the woman at the top of the Texas Democratic ticket.

The Texas GOP trolled around the convention Friday afternoon in a hearse outfitted with Texas' Democrats supposed epitaph reading, "Texas Democratic Party R.I.P. 1846-2018."