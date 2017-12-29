After a Bumpy 2017, Texas Reproductive Rights Need an Electoral Boost

The 2017 session of the Texas Legislature, like most recent sessions of the Texas Legislature, wasn't a good one for reproductive rights. While lawmakers rejected some of the most stringent anti-abortion legislation, including a blatantly unconstitutional bill from state Rep. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington that would've banned abortion statewide, Texas conservatives passed a slew of provisions that will likely see the state tied up in federal courts for years. Without significant changes in the makeup of the Texas House and Senate, pro-choice advocates predict the continued erosion of women's rights in the state.

The big piece of anti-abortion legislation signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this year is Senate Bill 8, a compilation of several popular conservative proposals. The bill, which hasn't fully gone into effect because of two ongoing federal lawsuits, bans fetal tissue donation in the state; requires all tissue obtained during an abortion to be buried or cremated; and bans dilation and evacuation, the safest and most common procedure for second-trimester abortions, without exceptions for rape or incest.

SB 8 is the most important anti-abortion bill to come out of the Legislature since 2013, according to Lucy Stein, the advocacy director for Progress Texas. The ban on the dilation and evacuation procedure, she says, is especially pernicious. In 2016, the Supreme Court overturned two significant portions of the 2013 law — requirements that any doctor performing abortions in the state have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion clinic and that all abortion clinics be outfitted as surgical centers.