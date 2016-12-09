Food News: Personalized Pizzas, New DFW Grocery Stores and So Much Poke
|
Poke: It's about to be all over DFW.
Shutterstock
In this week's DFW dining news round-up, new spots in Preston Center, a surprising re-concept and we hope you dig poke bowls:
- Two new restaurants are opening in Preston Center, D reports: Go Fish Poke at 6030 Luther Lane and Yolk in the space formerly occupied by LYFE Kitchen. Yolk is open now, according to a press release, and Go Fish Poke should follow closely behind.
- In other poke news (and about two years after poke-mania hit the rest of the country), another poke spot is opening, this one on Lower Greenville (which coincidentally just lost a poke spot): Freshfin Poke Co., opening at 3611 Greenville Ave. in the former Zini’s Pizzeria space, Eater reports. It's set to open in February.
- Houston-based Fiesta Mart, the colorful specialty grocery store chain, recently acquired two former Minyard stores in DFW and is soon hosting grand reopenings, according to a press release. The first location, at 4202 Pioneer Road in Balch Springs, celebrates its opening Dec. 7. The other, at 610 Ferris Ave. in Waxahachie, celebrates its opening Dec. 14.
- The biggest news items of the week have already been reported to death, but they bear repeating: Remedy is closing Dec. 31 and re-concepting as a Chinese restaurant, and Heim Barbecue is opening a second location in Fort Worth. Food giveth, food taketh away.
- Irving got itself a new pizza spot: Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria, where you personalize a pizza before it's set for 90 seconds in a wood-fired oven. If you're into the idea of "personalized pizzas made in 90 seconds or less," check 'em out at 8704 Cypress Waters Blvd. in Irving.
-
D Magazine released its list of the best new bars of 2016, and it's a solid list — although we have yet to experience Dolce Riviera, the Harwood eatery that recently took a beating from Leslie Brenner.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!