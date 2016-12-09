menu

Food News: Midnight Rambler Launches New Cocktail Menu, a 'Next-Gen' Mexican Spot Opens & More


Food News: Personalized Pizzas, New DFW Grocery Stores and So Much Poke

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Poke: It's about to be all over DFW.
Shutterstock
In this week's DFW dining news round-up, new spots in Preston Center, a surprising re-concept and we hope you dig poke bowls:

  • Two new restaurants are opening in Preston Center, D reports: Go Fish Poke at 6030 Luther Lane and Yolk in the space formerly occupied by LYFE Kitchen. Yolk is open now, according to a press release, and Go Fish Poke should follow closely behind.

  • In other poke news (and about two years after poke-mania hit the rest of the country), another poke spot is opening, this one on Lower Greenville (which coincidentally just lost a poke spot): Freshfin Poke Co., opening at 3611 Greenville Ave. in the former Zini’s Pizzeria space, Eater reports. It's set to open in February.

  • Houston-based Fiesta Mart, the colorful specialty grocery store chain, recently acquired two former Minyard stores in DFW and is soon hosting grand reopenings, according to a press release. The first location, at 4202 Pioneer Road in Balch Springs, celebrates its opening Dec. 7. The other, at 610 Ferris Ave. in Waxahachie, celebrates its opening Dec. 14.

  • The biggest news items of the week have already been reported to death, but they bear repeating: Remedy is closing Dec. 31 and re-concepting as a Chinese restaurant, and Heim Barbecue is opening a second location in Fort Worth. Food giveth, food taketh away.

  • Irving got itself a new pizza spot: Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria, where you personalize a pizza before it's set for 90 seconds in a wood-fired oven. If you're into the idea of "personalized pizzas made in 90 seconds or less," check 'em out at 8704 Cypress Waters Blvd. in Irving.

  • D Magazine released its list of the best new bars of 2016, and it's a solid list — although we have yet to experience Dolce Riviera, the Harwood eatery that recently took a beating from Leslie Brenner.
Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

