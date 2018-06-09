Four Dallas Restaurant Closures That Dampen Our Summer Spirits

Summer's not all snow cones and pool bars. It's also a notoriously dead season in the restaurant industry, which inevitably leads to some closures. These recent Dallas restaurant closures have us drowning our sorrows in frosé.

Monkey King Noodle Co. Carrollton

Monkey King Noodle Co. is one of our favorite Dallas restaurants — its tater tots topped with chopped peanuts and flash-fried garlic sauce, cilantro and green onions is one of our favorite street foods in the city — but the restaurant recently announced the closure of its adorable location on the square in downtown Carrollton. "As much as we wanted this location to work for us, market forces just were not on our side," owners wrote on Facebook. The Deep Ellum location remains open.

Say goodbye to Pints & Quarts' adorable flagship on Lowest Greenville. Nick Rallo

Pints & Quarts' original location on Lowest Greenville

This week, Pints & Quarts — the Lowest Greenville burger and beer joint — shuttered its original location on Greenville, GuideLive reported. But have no fear: Pints & Quarts lives on at Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn, where P&Q and coffee shop Mudsmith coexist in a duo eatery that opened a few months ago.