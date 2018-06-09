 


Monkey King pulled the plug on its Carrollton location this week.
Nick Rallo

Four Dallas Restaurant Closures That Dampen Our Summer Spirits

Beth Rankin | June 9, 2018 | 4:00am
Summer's not all snow cones and pool bars. It's also a notoriously dead season in the restaurant industry, which inevitably leads to some closures. These recent Dallas restaurant closures have us drowning our sorrows in frosé.

Monkey King Noodle Co. Carrollton
Monkey King Noodle Co. is one of our favorite Dallas restaurants — its tater tots topped with chopped peanuts and flash-fried garlic sauce, cilantro and green onions is one of our favorite street foods in the city — but the restaurant recently announced the closure of its adorable location on the square in downtown Carrollton. "As much as we wanted this location to work for us, market forces just were not on our side," owners wrote on Facebook. The Deep Ellum location remains open.

Related Stories

Say goodbye to Pints & Quarts' adorable flagship on Lowest Greenville.
Nick Rallo

Pints & Quarts' original location on Lowest Greenville
This week, Pints & Quarts — the Lowest Greenville burger and beer joint — shuttered its original location on Greenville, GuideLive reported. But have no fear: Pints & Quarts lives on at Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn, where P&Q and coffee shop Mudsmith coexist in a duo eatery that opened a few months ago.

The Blind Butcher's last day is Sunday, June 10.
Observer file photo

The Blind Butcher
After a heartfelt Facebook post a few months ago, we knew this day was likely coming, but it doesn't make it any less sad. Lowest Greenville mainstay the Blind Butcher's last day in business is Sunday. "This is a day that we tried very hard to avoid, and we want to thank all of you that helped us stick around this long," owners posted on Facebook. Fill up on BB's epic poutine and cured meats before the shop closes for good this weekend.

FT33 chef-owner Matt McCallister announced last week that the Design District restaurant is closing this summer.
Kathy Tran

FT33
It's not closed yet, but on June 23, Dallas will lose one of its greatest restaurants: FT33, chef Matt McCallister's ode to all things seasonal, local and boundary-pushing. "This is also the 2-year mark of my sobriety, which was not intentional but feels serendipitous," McCallister posted on Facebook. "While part of me feels a sense of relief to finally get to this moment, it is still bittersweet and full of emotion." The silver lining: McCallister says he's got something new in the works. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

